Recent KCB events prove highly successful

Wow! We have had an unbelievably busy couple of weeks here at Keep Columbus Beautiful.
The household hazardous waste event was a great success - 444 cars in what was supposed to be a five-hour event! Well, it went quite a bit past eight hours for us but we got all the chemicals and paints separated emptied and loaded on the semi to be disposed of properly. We could not be more pleased with the turnout, the number of volunteers, and last but not least getting rid of so many hazardous chemicals for area residents.
We will have to work on a better plan for traffic as we were backed up to the highway even with the visit from the sheriff there was not much we could do to make the line go through quicker. We owe a huge thanks to Ag Park and also to all the volunteers. Without all the volunteers, we might still be there sorting containers.
Followed up with the scrap tire collection event the weekend after. We had an amazing turnout. The exact number has not yet been announced, but in comparison to last year, we are definitely under our goal. The tires are loaded and transported to Concordia, Kansas, where they are ground up and reused to make other items such as playground fluff, park benches, picnic tables, turf, and many other items. We were glad the schedule worked out to be able to host both of these events safely during these uncertain times. We have already applied for grants to possibly host these events again in 2021.
While speaking of grants we also finished up grant writing season in September for all of 2021. With that, we are pleased to report we are recipients of a grant through the Nebraska Recycling Council for two recycling trailers. We are getting further and further along with the goal of bringing recycling back to area residents. These recycling bins will be placed in Columbus and transported to Schuyler Recycling Facility. We look forward to sharing more about our local recycling plan later this month.
Stay Healthy!
Upcoming events:
* Pumpkin and gourd drop off:
Nov. 1-5th at the Ace Hardware parking lot.
Get rid of your Halloween décor and feed some goats.
Please remove any décor as the goats can’t do it. No bleached pumpkins.
Vanessa Oceguera is the executive director of Keep Columbus Beautiful. Her column is normally published in The Columbus Telegram every second Friday of the month.
