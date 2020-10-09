Recent KCB events prove highly successful

Wow! We have had an unbelievably busy couple of weeks here at Keep Columbus Beautiful.

The household hazardous waste event was a great success - 444 cars in what was supposed to be a five-hour event! Well, it went quite a bit past eight hours for us but we got all the chemicals and paints separated emptied and loaded on the semi to be disposed of properly. We could not be more pleased with the turnout, the number of volunteers, and last but not least getting rid of so many hazardous chemicals for area residents.

We will have to work on a better plan for traffic as we were backed up to the highway even with the visit from the sheriff there was not much we could do to make the line go through quicker. We owe a huge thanks to Ag Park and also to all the volunteers. Without all the volunteers, we might still be there sorting containers.