Reconstruction of 23rd Street will move forward next year

The Nebraska Department of Transportation is looking to putting out bids and possibly starting work next year for the reconstruction of 23rd Street in Columbus.

However, the bulk of the work will begin in 2022 and will include adding and extending right turn lanes, replacing and upgrading traffic signals and streetscaping. All told, NDOT is estimating a $29.5 million cost for the project.

“It is exciting to get a brand new highway, all the improvements done,” NDOT District Engineer Kevin Domogalla said. “Unfortunately … It’s going to have an impact on the people along that stretch and those that use it every day. We understand that. We try to do the best we can to both work with them and lessen those impacts but also get the work done as fast and efficiently as we can.”

U.S. Highway 30 will remain open at all times, Domogalla said, and there will still be access to businesses. Some side streets may be closed as work is done.