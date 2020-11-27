Reconstruction of 23rd Street will move forward next year

The Nebraska Department of Transportation is looking to putting out bids and possibly starting work next year for the reconstruction of 23rd Street in Columbus.
However, the bulk of the work will begin in 2022 and will include adding and extending right turn lanes, replacing and upgrading traffic signals and streetscaping. All told, NDOT is estimating a $29.5 million cost for the project.
“It is exciting to get a brand new highway, all the improvements done,” NDOT District Engineer Kevin Domogalla said. “Unfortunately … It’s going to have an impact on the people along that stretch and those that use it every day. We understand that. We try to do the best we can to both work with them and lessen those impacts but also get the work done as fast and efficiently as we can.”
U.S. Highway 30 will remain open at all times, Domogalla said, and there will still be access to businesses. Some side streets may be closed as work is done.
“We’re going to do this in three different steps,” he said. “We’ll have the two lanes of traffic on the south side, we’ll be working on the north side of the road … We’ll work on the middle and have traffic on both sides … and then finish up … we’ll go ahead and have traffic pushed to north on the new lanes and work on the south lanes.”
The project will be constructed under traffic, noted City Engineer Rick Bogus, and there will be at least one through lane in each direction. Whenever possible, there will also be a left-hand turn lane, he added.
Another change for residents of Columbus will be the elimination of fly-by lanes.
“(Fly-by lanes are) the no stopping lanes on 23rd Avenue that you can enter onto the highway without stopping,” he said. “That’s really a safety issue, so we’re glad we’ll be eliminating those.”
The streetscaping will include adding trees and, at some intersections, pedestrian crossing patterns for safety and aesthetics, colored concrete, and planters.
“There’s also larger street signs that will be on the traffic signal poles at the major intersections and they will be lit up at night so people can see where they’re going,” Bogus said. “There’s also some three-sided banners that will be added on some of the light poles. The City’s part of this is to have to pay (a) portion of the non-betterment.”
The non-betterment is the reconstruction of paving, sidewalks, traffic signals and street lights. The City is doing its betterment part, which is replacement of old water and sewer mains.
“Now’s the time to be replacing all of those,” he said.
Businesses will be open during the construction, Bogus added, and there will be access to those businesses.
The segment of 23rd Street that will be reconstructed is from 31st Avenue to East 11th Avenue, aka the traffic signal that goes into Walmart.
The configuration will remain the same, so current traffic islands will remain and no new ones will be added.
Also, there will be no official detour from NDOT because Columbus is considered a destination community, Bogus said.
“The City is working with the Department of Transportation on some possible local options for traffic that’s going through town,” he said.
This is a rather big project in Columbus, Domagalla said, and they are looking at having a local person in charge of disseminating information.
“We want to try to be as open and transparent as we can,” he said. “We want to make sure everybody knows what’s going on.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
