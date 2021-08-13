Recycle right in Columbus

Don’t just wishfully recycle something and hope that someone else will figure it out...recycling doesn’t work like that! If you are unsure if something can be recycled or not, it’s actually better to throw it in the trash rather than put it in the trailer and cause contamination. Contamination is when an item that cannot be recycled mixes with the rest of your recyclable items. Non-recyclable items that slip through the sorting process can cause contamination, which raises costs for the recycling processing facility, and ultimately raises the cost of recycling. And as for the hardworking people working on the sorting line, the whole process would be much more efficient if they didn’t have to pull dirty diapers, broken glass and food waste off of the line.