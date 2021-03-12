Recycling trailers hitting the streets soon

March Madness? Um yes, I think so. It has been a crazy month around here at Keep Columbus Beautiful.
First, let’s start off with some great news. Our recycling trailers are here! We are so excited; they are currently being decorated with verbiage to make the drop-off process smooth. After their makeover, they do need to be licensed and plated for legal purposes. Then they will be ready to hit the streets!
The permanent locations for these trailers will be on Saint Bonaventure School’s property South of NPPD and North of 30 Center Mall on the East end. The items that will be accepted in the bins are aluminum cans, plastics 1-7, steel cans, and tin cans.
As we start this new program, we want to remind recyclers of a couple good housekeeping tips. One is how important it is to have your recyclables clean and dry. No, this does not mean run them through the dishwasher, but a quick rinse of your milk jug will go a long way. Also, it's important they are dry, such as a pop bottle with liquid remaining in it. As these recyclables will be collected here locally then transported to the Schuyler Recycling Facility, lots of time will pass until there are enough bales to make a semi load.
Another great tip is to have your items loose. This means do not place recyclables in the trailer compartments wrapped in plastic bags. It is very time-consuming to have to cut or rip open the bags to get the product out, and no, the plastic bags are not recycled the same.
One last housekeeping tip is do not leave your recyclables on or around the trailers if they are full. The spaces designated as recycling locations are graciously borrowed to us. We do not want to leave their area littered with recyclables that are left out of the trailers. We want to be able to provide these trailers as an option for the public to recycle and we will not be able to do so if we litter the designated areas. Please help us Keep Columbus Beautiful if you see someone doing this kindly remind them of why it is not acceptable.
We look forward to bringing recycling back to Columbus. If you have any questions give us a call at 402-563-9223.
