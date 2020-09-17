Red Cross in need of volunteers, donors

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With natural disasters striking the United States, the American Red Cross needs volunteers and donors.

To help those whose lives have been uprooted by wildfires and hurricanes, volunteers assist in providing food, shelter, supplies and comfort to those in need in 10 states.

A Red Cross press release states that as many as 90 large fires are raging throughout the West which have burned more than 5 million acres, impacting thousands of homes and businesses. Hurricanes throughout the South – including Hurricanes Sally and Laura – are wreaking havoc as well.

Josh Murray, regional communications director for the American Red Cross – Nebraska-Iowa Region, noted that those residing in the Columbus area can help.

“This is always a busy time of year in terms of disasters with hurricanes and wildfires, along with other disasters that take place. This year has been even busier, and we expect an eventful fall,” Murray said. “We have volunteers all around the county helping people in need, but we need more. We need people who can deploy and be on the ground in the impacted areas, but also have virtual opportunities. I encourage people to go to redcross.org and check out the opportunities that are available.”