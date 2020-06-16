Red Cross now testing donations for COVID antibodies

“We recognize that individuals and public health organizations desire more information about COVID-19, and as an organization dedicated to helping others, the Red Cross is fortunate to be able to help during this pandemic,” Josh Murray, regional communications director of the American Red Cross Nebraska-Iowa Region, said. “We hope that testing for COVID-19 antibodies will provide our valued donors insights into whether they may have been exposed to this coronavirus. We will be using a test authorized by the FDA that may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to the coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms.”