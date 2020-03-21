Red Cross seeks more donations during COVID-19 pandemic

In great times of need, from terrorist attacks to natural disasters, people have done their part to donate blood in order to take the pressure off the health care system and provide better care for patients who have trauma, cancer, or have been in accidents.
But with the COVID-19 crisis leading to a significant decrease in blood drives, American Red Cross officials locally and statewide are warning of another potentially calamitous problem: A lack of blood to provide to hospitals and health care facilities.
Samantha Pollard, American Red Cross communications manager for blood services in Nebraska/Iowa, said that hundreds of blood drives across the two states had been canceled due to the virus’ exponential spread across the country, with seemingly no end in sight. She said that drives were being canceled not because people were postponing them outright, but social distancing measures made it difficult for the Red Cross to find buildings to place them in.
“People aren’t canceling drives outright because of the virus, it’s because they’re having to cancel school or work,” Pollard said. “Offices are being cleared out, people aren’t going to church even, and those are where we hold blood drives.”
Pollard said that there were 150,000 fewer blood donations due to COVID-19, with more than 1,300 fewer in Nebraska alone. Pollard mentioned that without blood donations, a second public health crisis could come after COVID-19 peaks.
“Those of us who are feeling well right now need to go out and give blood if we’re eligible to do so,” Pollard said. “We can avoid a second public health crisis, which would be not having blood available for patients who need it.”
In Columbus, a blood drive is still scheduled from 12:30-6:30 p.m. next Wednesday at Hy-Vee, but Kyle Jensen, an account manager for the Red Cross based in Columbus, said that three separate drives had been canceled on account of the virus’ spread. Still, he did say that people were interested in coming in and donating blood and that many drives had been supportive of people’s concerns.
“We have had a busy week, not only in Columbus but also around Columbus in some of the smaller communities,” Jensen said. “It’s been amazing to see the support still come in to donate (blood).”
Both Pollard and Jensen said that Red Cross blood drives will be as safe as possible, as sterile as possible and conform to state and federal social distancing guidelines. Jensen said that donating blood can be one small thing to help people who may be struggling with COVID-19 and other illnesses.
“You’re still allowed to go grocery shopping and do things, so this is just another way to get out and be a part of potentially saving a lot of lives," Jensen said.
Pollard noted that there is an additional need for people to host drives, something that may become important once the spread of COVID-19 dissipates. Just like after crucial periods in American history, like 9/11 and Hurricane Katrina, blood donations will be a key to the recovery period when it is all said and done.
“The need for blood never stops,” Pollard said. “Even when there is a global pandemic happening, people are still in the hospital experiencing trauma, massive blood loss from complications (and) they need blood for surgeries. The need for blood still goes on.”
Zach Roth is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at zachary.roth@lee.net.