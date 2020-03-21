Red Cross seeks more donations during COVID-19 pandemic

“Those of us who are feeling well right now need to go out and give blood if we’re eligible to do so,” Pollard said. “We can avoid a second public health crisis, which would be not having blood available for patients who need it.”

In Columbus, a blood drive is still scheduled from 12:30-6:30 p.m. next Wednesday at Hy-Vee, but Kyle Jensen, an account manager for the Red Cross based in Columbus, said that three separate drives had been canceled on account of the virus’ spread. Still, he did say that people were interested in coming in and donating blood and that many drives had been supportive of people’s concerns.

“We have had a busy week, not only in Columbus but also around Columbus in some of the smaller communities,” Jensen said. “It’s been amazing to see the support still come in to donate (blood).”

Both Pollard and Jensen said that Red Cross blood drives will be as safe as possible, as sterile as possible and conform to state and federal social distancing guidelines. Jensen said that donating blood can be one small thing to help people who may be struggling with COVID-19 and other illnesses.

“You’re still allowed to go grocery shopping and do things, so this is just another way to get out and be a part of potentially saving a lot of lives," Jensen said.