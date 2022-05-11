A cornhole tournament is the latest in a series of annual events Columbus Walgreens holds during the month-long Red Nose Day campaign to raise funds for children in poverty.

Store Manager Seth Limbach said this is the fifth year he has done something like this, and that every one of those five years, the store has hit its goal.

The cornhole fundraiser will take place May 14 by the horseshoe courts at Pawnee Park, 3420 Pawnee Plaza. Teams cost $20 each to register, with a cap of 40 total teams permitted. First, second and third place teams will receive plaques. There will also be a hot dog feed, a 50/50 raffle and basket raffles.

“I think it’s just going to be a fun time for everyone involved,” Limbach said.

Red Nose Day was started in 2014 by the nonprofit Comedy Relief in a partnership with Walgreens in the US. Their goal, according to their mission statement, is to “drive positive change through the power of entertainment.”

“When you’re feeling down that’s what everyone needs is to laugh, so that was kind of their goal was to make people laugh and that’s kind of where the red nose came from,” Limbach said.

The name comes from literal red noses sold by Walgreens during the fundraising window, with all net proceeds from the purchases going to Comedy Relief from the first Monday after Easter until June 2. On May 26, NBC will air a comedy special for Red Nose Day, but acts have yet to be announced.

Over the eight years Walgreens has run the fundraiser, they have raised over $275 million company-wide. The Columbus location’s goal this year is $4,400. Limbach said they are currently at half of that goal with $2,200 only two weeks into the fundraising period.

“Our goal is obviously to help with childhood poverty, and we try to do something different every year. This year, we came up with the cornhole tournament,” Limbach said.

Stores are also accepting donations on three tiers during this time. One dollar provides a child with nutritious food, $5 provides them with a doctor visit and $10 provides them with essential medical supplies.

“I know insulin is one of the medical supplies. It’s kind of hard to come by because of the cost and that helps get insulin to the kids who need it. Some of that can also help pay for vaccines,” Limbach explained.

Assistant Store Manager Todd Kuehler has been at Walgreens for the past eight years and for all of the Red Nose Days. He said that these fundraising efforts are important in places like Columbus to, if nothing else, remind people of the need that is present.

“Just to keep people aware of the need that’s out there; the childhood need, the poverty and hunger and all that stuff,” Kuehler said. “Even in a town this size, obviously there’s still need and people need help where they’re at, not just in bigger cities.”

Limbach said there will be a horseshoe tournament the next day, which he has also organized for the past five years. This, he said, has always clinched the fundraising goal for the store.

“Now, we’ve done the horseshoe tournament last five years and we have raised just under $5,000 with that event. I want to give a shout out to my horseshoe family for representing that very well,” Limbach said.

