Red, White, KaBoom! details released

The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce has announced information for the 2022 Red, White, KaBoom! fireworks show.

“The Red, White, KaBoom! fireworks show will be on July 3, 2022, at approximately 10 p.m. at Columbus High School. The show, which is synched to music, will be aired on KLIR (101.1 FM),” said Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Dawson Brunswick. “Dr. Loeffelholz and his team at Columbus Public Schools have once again invited us to host Red, White, KaBoom! at Columbus High School. This will be the third year the event has been hosted at Columbus High School, and we are excited to be back. We look forward to welcoming everyone back to Discoverer Drive and the 38th Street neighborhood for a KaBoomtastic time!”

A few key reminders for the public:

Alcohol and personal fireworks are prohibited in the school parking lots and on ALL city property.

There will be no ground-level show, only a 20-minute aerial display.

Residential neighborhoods, in all directions around the school, should be able to see the display.

The location is also good for attendees to watch from their vehicles – like a drive-in movie.

There will be no entertainment, restrooms or food provided.

Be respectful of the neighborhood residents.

Roadways designated as ‘no parking’ will be enforced.

Lost Creek Parkway and streets leading to Columbus Community Hospital must remain open for safety reasons.

Obey safety protocols which will be posted on signs around the vicinity.

A zone of approximately 600-feet is needed around the pyrotechnician’s launch pad.

Use of private business parking lots in the area is at the discretion of the property owners.

A map identifying areas where parking is restricted or allowed will be published next week. The public is asked to abide by signs posted for public safety, be respectful of the nearby residential neighborhoods and private parking lots and be courteous not to leave debris for someone else to pick up.

The chamber also reminds the public that every minute of the fireworks show costs approximately $1,500. Contributions can be made at the chamber office or over the phone, and online donations are being offered on the chamber’s website at thecolumbuspage.com/events/red-white-kaboom/. The chamber has added the ability to donate via Venmo (@columbusareachamber), PayPal (bit.ly/KaBoom-Donate) and rounding up at Hy-Vee and Super Saver this year.

Thank you to Cargill, Ernest Auto Group, The Columbus Telegram, Tommy’s Express Car Wash and Vyve Broadband for their KaBoom! level sponsorships, and all our other sponsors that help fund this community event. All RWK sponsors ($200-plus) receive priority parking in the school’s parking lot. If you or your business is interested in sponsoring this event, contact Sandie Fischer at the chamber at sfischer@columbuschamber.org or 402-564-2769.

