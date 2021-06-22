Red, White, KaBoom! returning as aerial only show

Columbus will have to view fireworks from afar for a second straight year.

Red, White, KaBoom! is returning this year as an aerial only show beginning at 10 p.m. on July 3 at Columbus High School. The music, which will be in synch to the fireworks show, will be aired on KLIR.

“Ag Park could not be used as it normally is for the celebration due to the live Columbus thoroughbred racing season this year,” Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Dawson Brunswick said. “We are delighted that the Columbus Public Schools said yes to host the event again this year. We had a great event last year, and they were amazing hosts.”

A few key reminders for the public:

*Alcohol and personal fireworks are prohibited in the school parking lots and on ALL city property.

*There will be no ground-level show, only a 20-minute aerial display.

*Residential neighborhoods, in all directions around the school, should be able to see the display.

*The location is also good for attendees to watch from their vehicles, like a drive-in movie.

*There will be no entertainment, restrooms or food provided.