Red, White, KaBoom! returning as aerial only show

Columbus will have to view fireworks from afar for a second straight year.
Red, White, KaBoom! is returning this year as an aerial only show beginning at 10 p.m. on July 3 at Columbus High School. The music, which will be in synch to the fireworks show, will be aired on KLIR.
“Ag Park could not be used as it normally is for the celebration due to the live Columbus thoroughbred racing season this year,” Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Dawson Brunswick said. “We are delighted that the Columbus Public Schools said yes to host the event again this year. We had a great event last year, and they were amazing hosts.”
A few key reminders for the public:
*Alcohol and personal fireworks are prohibited in the school parking lots and on ALL city property.
*There will be no ground-level show, only a 20-minute aerial display.
*Residential neighborhoods, in all directions around the school, should be able to see the display.
*The location is also good for attendees to watch from their vehicles, like a drive-in movie.
*There will be no entertainment, restrooms or food provided.
*Be respectful of the neighborhood residents.
*Roadways designated as ‘no parking’ will be enforced.
*The parkway arterial and roads leading to Columbus Community Hospital must remain open for safety reasons.
*Obey safety protocols, which will be posted on signs around the vicinity.
*A zone of approximately 600 feet is needed around the pyrotech’s launch pad.
*Use of private business parking lots in the area is at the discretion of property owners.
The Chamber also reminds the public that every minute of the fireworks show costs approximately $1,500. If slightly half of the city’s 23,000 population gave $3 each, the cost of the 20-minute show would be covered. Contributions can be made at the Chamber or over the phone, and online donations are being offered on the Chamber’s website, thecolumbuspage.com., by clicking on the events tab and then clicking on Red, White, KaBoom!