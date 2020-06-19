Red, White, KaBoom! to be drive-in event

Despite COVID-19, residents will still be able to celebrate Independence Day this year with Red, White, KaBoom! But with a twist – it will be a drive-in event at Columbus Public High School. It will be an aerial show only on July 3 at approximately 10 p.m.
According to organizers, the event will not be held at its usual location, Ag Park, due to concerns surrounding crowd size.
“Ag Park could not be used as it normally is for the celebration, due to the coronavirus and the complications of bringing large groups of people into one place,” Red, White, KaBoom! Chair Jo Suess said. “But we still wanted to hold the event for our community, if possible. The RWK Committee considered more than a half-a-dozen locations where families could stay safe in their cars or watch from their homes, and we are delighted that the Columbus Public High School’s location can do both.”
The display will last 18 minutes and will not be a ground-level show. Attendees can drive up and watch the display, similar to a drive-in movie. Alcohol and personal fireworks will not be allowed in the school’s parking lots or on any city property.
There will be no entertainment, restrooms or food provided; attendees can listen to the music accompanying the display by tuning into KLIR.
Visitors are asked not to gather in groups of more than eight people and not to park within 600 feet of the pyrotech’s launch pad. The parkway arterial and roads leading to Columbus Community Hospital must remain open. Safety protocols will be posted on signs in the area.
Jeanne Schieffer, Chamber president, added that veterans will be given a special parking pass for the show; they will need to contact the Chamber to receive it.
“Our veterans represent the holiday, and this is our way to honor their service to us and our country,” Schieffer said.
“We are grateful to the Columbus Public Schools for hosting and to the City for its support.”
A map identifying where parking is restricted or allowed will be released next week. Event attendees are asked to abide by safety measures, be respectful of nearby residential neighbors and private parking lots and to clean up after themselves.
The Chamber is also accepting donations for Red, White, KaBoom! According to a press release from the Chamber, every minute of the show costs $1,500; if half of the city’s 23,000 donated $3 per person, the entire cost of the 18-minute show would be covered. Donations can be given to the Chamber.
“The Red, White, KaBoom! is held not only to honor our independence as a country, but to celebrate who we are as a community,” Sandie Fischer, member and community engagement director of the Chamber, said. “We’ve been through a lot together these past few months, and it’s time to celebrate safely, responsibly and with appreciation for the quality of life we share here in Columbus.”
