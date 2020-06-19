Red, White, KaBoom! to be drive-in event

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Despite COVID-19, residents will still be able to celebrate Independence Day this year with Red, White, KaBoom! But with a twist – it will be a drive-in event at Columbus Public High School. It will be an aerial show only on July 3 at approximately 10 p.m.

According to organizers, the event will not be held at its usual location, Ag Park, due to concerns surrounding crowd size.

“Ag Park could not be used as it normally is for the celebration, due to the coronavirus and the complications of bringing large groups of people into one place,” Red, White, KaBoom! Chair Jo Suess said. “But we still wanted to hold the event for our community, if possible. The RWK Committee considered more than a half-a-dozen locations where families could stay safe in their cars or watch from their homes, and we are delighted that the Columbus Public High School’s location can do both.”

The display will last 18 minutes and will not be a ground-level show. Attendees can drive up and watch the display, similar to a drive-in movie. Alcohol and personal fireworks will not be allowed in the school’s parking lots or on any city property.

There will be no entertainment, restrooms or food provided; attendees can listen to the music accompanying the display by tuning into KLIR.