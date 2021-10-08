Reducing consumer waste this Halloween season

Halloween is coming up and I wanted to share some spooky facts…

In 2021 it is predicted that over $10.2 billion will be spent on this holiday alone. That’s right I said $10 BILLION! Wow, that’s a lot of green.

Around $3.5 billion will be spent on costume that are “fast fashion” meaning its usually cheap and poorly made so it is not meant to be used multiple times. They're also wasteful, as producing new costumes every year requires the use of resources and leads to increased carbon dioxide emissions.

All that delicious candy! It is estimated to be around $4 billion this year and if the pandemic has taught us anything its to be safe and cautious and most individual that are passing out candy will more than likely have it individually packaged for safety reasons. That creates tons and tons of plastic waste that is most likely not recyclable in our area.

Those are just some of the spooky facts. Now, I know its not exactly the information you want to hear but it does lead to great conversation about what can we do to minimize our footprint on this spectacular holiday.

Costumes this one is the easiest – try to make something at home, sure you could go to a Halloween store to get some inspiration but some of the most amazing costumes I have seen have been the homemade ones! Better yet shop at our local thrift stores and gather your supplies there. The local shops benefit our community and help our residents out when in need. Another idea is borrowing from a friend and sharing costumes. Social media can also be super handy option when looking for something specific.

All those yummy sweets, options here are slightly more limited due to safety but you could choose to purchase candy that comes in less plastic packaging like boxed candy or opt for handing out cool pencils.

My last tip to reduce your carbon footprint this year would be to recycle your pumpkins. All those pounds of pumpkins can be reused for goat snacks. We will have a truck and trailer out Nov. 1-6. We will be taking your old pumpkins and gourds. Please take off any decorations and do not bring bleached or chemically treated pumpkins as they would not make good snacks for animals.

Have a safe and Happy Halloween,

Vanessa

Vanessa Oceguera is the executive director of Keep Columbus Beautiful. Her column is normally published in The Columbus Telegram every second Friday of the month.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0