Reflecting on Father's Day

Father’s Day was celebrated Sunday, so today I’ll ask for indulgence of some personal license in this column. I do think there are lessons to be learned that I hope you’ll find helpful.

Three lessons today that I learned from my dad, Ramon, that I’d like to pass along. It occurs to me that none of them make me look very good, but lessons often don’t. I know some of you reading this knew him, but many more didn’t, so I’ll just say he was an extraordinary human who taught important lessons without needing to say much.

First and most important is gratitude. In my experience, grateful people are happy people and the reverse is true as well. I’ll challenge any of you who don’t feel you have much for which to be grateful with this story. Shortly before he died, Dad told my sister that he was grateful for his cancer because of all it had taught him and all the people it had allowed him to impact. He had used those years after his diagnosis to learn what was really important. He used those years to talk with others through a local cancer patient support group, and had helped many in ways he couldn’t have without walking in those shoes. If he could be grateful for cancer, I imagine we can all find something.

Next was a hard lesson in generosity. Soon after I started driving, I was going through a parking lot and a boy on a bike ran into the side of my car. I saw him walking away on his bike, so not knowing better (though I should’ve), I kept driving. I learned later, when it was explained by the Columbus Police, that’s “leaving the scene of a property damage accident.” While I was filled with what I believed to be righteous indignation at paying a fine, Dad took the time to connect with the boy’s family and went to their home to fix the bike when he found they likely wouldn’t be able to.

Finally, perhaps an even harder lesson in grace. Not surprising, another story from my teenage years when I borrowed the family’s van to run an errand. Unbeknownst to me, Dad was halfway through changing the oil and had left it to finish draining. The mechanics know what happened next. I got to the busiest intersection in town when the engine seized up. The van had to be towed, the engine was shot, and I was mortified. But I didn’t get the punishment I deserved; rather, he said he should’ve just held on to all the keys and found a way to pay for a new engine.

I’ve tried (and failed) to live up to Dad’s example of gratitude, generosity and grace. I know my sisters have as well and I can imagine many of the other neighbors and friends who were touched by Dad’s life were similarly inspired. That, friends, is having an impact.

The good news is this: while my Dad was truly extraordinary to me, I also know there are many other like him, teaching hard lessons, often with few words, to kids across this state. It’s part of the reason Nebraskans are known for our character. Whether farmers, retailers or safety engineers at NPPD, Dads are using the challenges they encounter to share life-changing and hard-won truths to the next generation.

So, here’s to the Dads. I hope you had a great day Sunday! Thanks for teaching and inspiring us to carry on what it means to be part of the Good Life.

K.C. Belitz is the chief operating officer of the Nebraska Community Foundation.

