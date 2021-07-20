Registration open for baby contest

Parents will once again have the chance to dress up their young children during the annual baby contest to be held during Columbus Days next month.

Registration is open for the contest, which is held by the CASA Connection of Platte and Colfax Counties. It’ll take place at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 14 in front of the stage at Frankfort Square in downtown Columbus. The activity is for children up to 18 months.

CASA has been hosting the baby contest for many years, Executive Director Susie Jarecki said. The event didn’t take place last year as Columbus Days had been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We really missed not having it,” Jarecki said. “It's such a fun time just to see the babies all dressed up and everything. It was one more thing that COVID took away from us.”

Jarecki said CASA officials were understanding upon hearing that Columbus Days wouldn’t take place in 2020.

“It was just sad to miss that and I just hope that we get a lot of babies this year that make up for it,” she added.

As of Monday afternoon, four people were signed up so far. CASA has seen anywhere from 45 to 100 babies in the competition, Jarecki said.