Remaining vigilant: Seniors more vulnerable to scams

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is warning of senior citizens being targeted by scammers during the holiday season and, according to local law enforcement, it’s an ongoing problem throughout the year.
Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff said that senior citizens are generally more vulnerable as they did not grow up with technology and as such, are not familiar with it.
“A lot of the younger generation … has been around technology more prevalently so (they) kind of have this knowledge and so I don’t think (they) fall for a lot of these scams that go on because it’s recognizable as (they) get it,” Wemhoff said. “But, when you start talking about people who grew up without all this technology, I think they’re a little more susceptible to it for the fact that they’re not as familiar with it and technology as the younger generation.”
A press release from the DHHS says that those aged 65 and older are targeted as they are more likely to own their own home, have retirement savings and/or have good credit.
New scams relating to the COVID-19 pandemic have been popping up as well, according to DHHS.
“Phone or social media-based scams often may target seniors; the caller may claim to be a medical organization saying that COVID-19 vaccine is ready and may ask for an over-the-phone payment,” the DHHS release says. “The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have issued warnings against at least seven companies that the agencies say have been misbranding products as treatments or preventives against coronavirus. To date, no vaccine has been developed to prevent COVID-19.”
This also includes scammers claiming to be professional cleaners offering to sanitize homes or businesses, the DHHS says, and fake IRS calls increase during the holiday season.
Callers claiming to be with the IRS or the Social Security office and asking for personal information to fix an error on the individual’s account is a common one in the area, said Columbus Police Capt. Doug Molczyk.
“Neither one of those agencies – the Social Security Administration or the IRS is going to call you,” Molczyk said.
Molczyk also commonly sees scams involving the caller telling an individual that they have won a certain amount of money but will need a pay a processing fee, typically through an iTunes gift card.
“We’ve also seen, ‘we’re going to send you a check for X amount of dollars deposited into your bank account, you keep X amount of dollars. Give us your bank account and we’re going to draw everything except for what we guarantee to pay you.’ But the check is fraudulent and you end up owing the entire balance to the bank,” Molczyk said.
By the time the bank gets the notification that the check is not valid, the money is already withdrawn and the individual owes the entire check balance to the financial institution, he said.
Wemhoff said he’s seen scammers asking a certain line of questioning intended to get information out of a person, such as their grandchild’s name. That scammer will then pretend to be the grandchild asking for help, such as getting arrested and needing money to get out of jail.
“If you receive a call from my jail, it’s going to be a collect call…” Wemhoff said, noting that the Platte County Detention Center does not accept gift cards for bonds and those in doubt should hang up from the scammer and call the jail to verify the information.
“That’s the prime example of how you can verify something before doing anything with it.”
The options for those falling victim to scammers is low as it’s often impossible to track down who is doing it.
“To be honest with you, 99% of the time that someone calls us about a scam, sadly no matter how much we want to be able to help out, there’s not much we can do,” Wemhoff said. “The stuff is being generated from places outside of the country from computers that are generating these calls and these emails.”
People should remain cautious and never give out personal information, both Molczyk and Wemhoff said.
“The best thing you can do on those calls is just hang up,” Molczyk said.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
