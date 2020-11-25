Remaining vigilant: Seniors more vulnerable to scams

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is warning of senior citizens being targeted by scammers during the holiday season and, according to local law enforcement, it’s an ongoing problem throughout the year.

Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff said that senior citizens are generally more vulnerable as they did not grow up with technology and as such, are not familiar with it.

“A lot of the younger generation … has been around technology more prevalently so (they) kind of have this knowledge and so I don’t think (they) fall for a lot of these scams that go on because it’s recognizable as (they) get it,” Wemhoff said. “But, when you start talking about people who grew up without all this technology, I think they’re a little more susceptible to it for the fact that they’re not as familiar with it and technology as the younger generation.”

A press release from the DHHS says that those aged 65 and older are targeted as they are more likely to own their own home, have retirement savings and/or have good credit.

New scams relating to the COVID-19 pandemic have been popping up as well, according to DHHS.