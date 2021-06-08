Renaming the highway: Road will honor Pawnee Scouts, late Columbus man

A dedication ceremony will start at 1:30 p.m. on June 12 by the Pawnee Reburial Memorial portion of the Valley View Cemetery in Genoa.

“It's going be down in the cemetery, which is kind of the location of former Pawnee reservation village from 1859 to 1874,” Carlson said. “Also in the cemetery is Pawnee Reburial Memorial, which is where over 800 Pawnee and their relatives have been reburied from, their remains were gotten from museums and in places like that, and they were reburied there.

“We thought that would be the appropriate place to do it. Plus the highway that's being named starts just to the west of the cemetery.”

Pawnee officials are scheduled to speak at the event and include Walter EchoHawk, president of the Pawnee Business Council; Pat LeadingFox, head chief of the Pawnee; Matt Reed, historic preservation officer of the Pawnee Nation; and Herb Adson of the cultural resource division of the Pawnee Nation. Representatives from the Union Pacific Railroad and the Nebraska Department of Transportation are expected to be present.

Carlson encourages anyone interested in the subject to attend the event. She suggests that people bring lawn chairs if coming.

Kneifel said he and his wife will be attending the dedication.