Renting and riding: City Council OKs agreement with scooter rental company

Electric scooters may be available in Columbus before summer is out.
At its regular meeting on Monday evening, the Columbus City Council approved a memorandum of understanding allowing electric scooter rental company Bird Rides Inc. to operate in town.
According to documents included in the council's meeting materials, Bird intends to bring between at least 50 electric scooters to Columbus sometime in July.
City Administrator Tara Vasicek, Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Dawson Brunswick and Loup Public Power Vice President of Corporate Services Todd Duren have met with representatives from Bird to discuss the proposal.
"They believe that they should have these scooters in time for Columbus Days," Brunswick said during the meeting.
In a letter recommending the council approve the memorandum of understanding, Vasicek said riders must be age 18 or older.
"They reached out to Columbus to see if we were interested, so I think they're only expanding into a number of communities this year. So we wanted to be one of those communities," Vasicek said during the meeting.
Vasicek noted that Bird has also approached Kearney. At the meeting, she said Kearney was working on an agreement but had not yet approved one. The Kearney City Council's agenda for its Tuesday meeting did not include anything about an agreement with Bird.
Bird has scooters in cities around the world, including numerous cities in Nebraska.
The Bird scooters operate in conjunction with the Bird app. Vasicek said it will cost $1 to unlock a scooter and turn it on and approximately 30 cents per mile ridden.
At the council meeting, Vasicek said a Bird representative said they would have a local employee perform maintenance on the scooters and make sure they stay within certain areas.
Which areas those will be remain unclear.
"I believe they pick a few places and then are willing to even move those around after they figure out where people are using them," Mayor Jim Bulkley said at the meeting.
The memorandum of understanding makes it clear that Bird will be operating with the City's permission, but that the company remains an independent contractor. Under the memorandum, Bird accepts the lion's share of liability and must have insurance.
Brunswick said Bird will undertake a safety campaign to educate people on safe and responsible riding, but that the scooters will not come with safety gear like helmets. Brunswick also said the scooters are supposed to be used on streets only.
"They are a motorized vehicle," Bulkley said, agreeing. "They're allowed on streets, not sidewalks."
That means any scooter riders will be mingling with traffic.
Vasicek told The Telegram that Columbus does not have any bike lanes right now.
"People can bike on the sidewalk or on the street, they just have to follow normal traffic laws. We haven't seen enough demand or request for such, but maybe someday," Vasicek said.
In the end, the City's memorandum of understanding with Bird is good for a year. One part of the agreement allows for termination earlier than that.
"Should it not go well, there's a 30-day exit," Vasicek said during the meeting.
Vasicek also said the scooters will not cost the city anything.
"It's kind of a no-lose situation, to try it," Bulkley said. "...There will be some growing pains and some hiccups that will happen … but I think it's an exciting thing to try and give the community an opportunity to see if it works for us."
