Renting and riding: City Council OKs agreement with scooter rental company

Vasicek noted that Bird has also approached Kearney. At the meeting, she said Kearney was working on an agreement but had not yet approved one. The Kearney City Council's agenda for its Tuesday meeting did not include anything about an agreement with Bird.

Bird has scooters in cities around the world, including numerous cities in Nebraska.

The Bird scooters operate in conjunction with the Bird app. Vasicek said it will cost $1 to unlock a scooter and turn it on and approximately 30 cents per mile ridden.

At the council meeting, Vasicek said a Bird representative said they would have a local employee perform maintenance on the scooters and make sure they stay within certain areas.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Which areas those will be remain unclear.

"I believe they pick a few places and then are willing to even move those around after they figure out where people are using them," Mayor Jim Bulkley said at the meeting.