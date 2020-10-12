Report: Despite hits, agriculture is key to Nebraska economy

The agricultural economy continues to be a force in Nebraska and remains resilient despite recent down years.

That’s the conclusion of a report released last week by University of Nebraska-Lincoln researchers.

The 2017 Economic Impact of the Nebraska Agricultural Production Complex report, authored by UNL ag economists Brad Lubben and Jeffrey Stokes, along with Eric Thompson of the Bureau of Business Research, found that agriculture accounts for nearly 34% of business sales, 22% of the gross state product and nearly a quarter of the state’s jobs.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports the study provides a benchmark assessment of the economic impact of Nebraska agriculture, using data from 2017, which was the year of the most recent Census of Agriculture. It also happened to be the lowest-income year for farmers and ranchers of the decade.

In 2017, the total output of Nebraska’s ag production complex was $81.8 billion, according to the report, accounting for 33.9% of the state’s total output. The state’s ag sector contributed $25.7 billion to Nebraska’s gross state product, representing 21.6% of the total. Even in a year such as 2017 with low commodity prices and modest farm incomes, between one-fifth and one-fourth of Nebraska’s economy was attributed to ag production.