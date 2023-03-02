A reported Thursday morning shooting at Scotus Central Catholic turned out to be a hoax, according to school and police officials, and will be further investigated.

According to a Thursday press release from the City of Columbus, at about 9:10 a.m. on March 2, the Platte County Joint Communications Center received a report that three students were shot in a math room at Scotus Central Catholic, 1554 18th Ave.

“We immediately placed our building in lockdown and hold in place,” Columbus Catholic Schools Executive Director Jeff Ohnoutka said in a Thursday press release from the school district. “The Columbus Police Department acted immediately and thoroughly searched our building. They found no evidence in regard to the reported threat.”

Columbus Police found “nothing to substantiate the report,” according to the city’s press release.

“I am very proud of how our students and staff handled this difficult situation,” Ohnoutka said, adding all normal operations have resumed in the school.

As reported in a follow up press release, Columbus Police Department is working with other Nebraska law enforcement agencies to investigate the school shooting call.

“We have been advised by Kearney, Hastings, Valentine, Grand Island and Omaha that they also received similar calls today at about the same time,” Columbus Police Capt. Doug Molczyk said. “We are currently working on this case and will be coordinating our investigation into this situation with those agencies.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.