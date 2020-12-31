Reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis' favorite stories of 2020

Editor's note: To finish off 2020, staff members of The Columbus Telegram's newsroom are taking time each day this week to reflect on what were some of their favorite stories they got to work on throughout the year.

Reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis joined The Telegram in June 2020, and has contributed bylines, photos and video on a variety of topics. The following is a list of some of what she considers her most memorable of 2020:

I think all of us thought this year would be our year. Instead, we all learned a lot of lessons about making a bad situation work. I'm proud of what The Telegram was able to do during a weird year.

These are a list of my personal favorite five stories that I wrote since starting at The Columbus Telegram on June 1. You can read the stories you missed or just want to review again exclusively on our website, columbustelegram.com.

1. A local woman's COVID-19 experience

This fall, Columbus saw a huge increase in COVID-19 numbers. Although in comparison to the spring, not many in Platte County had the virus but some did. For Heather Buttaro, the effects of the virus have lasted for months afterwards.