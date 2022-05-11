Republican nominations secured for Harms, Lloyd

The unofficial results are in, and the Platte County Board of Supervisors will be seeing both old and new faces in the 2022 general election.

Newcomer John Harms has secured the Republican nomination for District 1 supervisor, edging out incumbent Fred Liss. Harms received 358 votes while Liss got 271. There are no Democratic candidates who filed in time for the primary election.

Harms said he’s looking forward to joining the Platte County Board.

“I'm excited to get to work and get to know more about the departments inside the county operations and try to improve things as much as possible,” Harms said. “Just getting ready to save the taxpayers money and represent them well.”

He added he wants to look into the highway department’s roads and drainage projects.

“More or less just trying to find some areas where we can improve, like time management on projects, trying to expedite and make things more efficient,” Harms added.

Liss has been serving as a board supervisor for the past three years. Before that, he worked in the Platte County Highway Department for 33 years.

“I appreciate everyone that voted for me, their confidence in me,” Liss said. “I served the county in a lot of capacities over the years. It's been a privilege to serve the people of Platte County.”

There were also two Republicans in the supervisor District 5 race – incumbent Bob Lloyd with 519 votes and Anne Kinnison with 304 votes. Lloyd will now face Libertarian Jon-Paul R. Shanle in the general election. There are no Democratic candidates.

Lloyd has been serving on the board for about 24 years. He expressed his gratitude for the Platte County residents who chose to have him represent them.

“I appreciate it and looking forward for this fall to start over again,” Lloyd said.

Kinnison said she's disappointed in the results but wishes Lloyd and the rest of the supervisors luck in their future endeavors.

Those two supervisor positions were the only local contested races for the May 10 primary.

However, the Columbus City Council Ward 3 race will see incumbent Rich Jablonski facing off against newcomer Scott Ackman in November’s general election.

In other primary election news for Platte County, the Legislature District 22 race saw State Sen. Mike Moser of Columbus receiving 4,019 votes. Mike Goos saw 605 votes with Roy M. Zach receiving 601. District 22 covers Platte County.

The other unofficial 2022 primary election results for Platte County included:

Rep Congress Dist 1

Jeff Fortenberry: 653

Curtis D. Hoffman: 82

Thireena Yuki Connely: 75

John Glen Weaver: 121

Mike Flood: 3777

Rep Governor

Michael Connely: 16

Brett Lindstrom: 546

Donna Nicole Carpenter: 10

Lela McNinch: 2

Theresa Thibodeau: 168

Jim Pillen: 3265

Troy Wentz: 6

Charles W. Herbster: 795

Breland Ridenour: 44

Rep Sec of State

Bob Evnen: 1195

Rex Schroder: 840

Robert J. Borer: 1708

Rep State Treasurer

John Murante: 1515

Paul Anderson: 1998

Rep Attorney General

Jennifer Hicks: 1240

Mike Hilgers: 2514

Rep State Auditor

Mike Foley: 2836

Larry Anderson: 1045

Rep Public Service Comm Dist 4

Rod Johnson: 1707

Eric Kamler: 1993

Dem Congress Dist 1

Patty Pansing Brooks: 352

Jazari Kural Zakaria: 65

Dem Governor

Carol Blood: 279

Roy A. Harris: 92

Lib Governor

Scott Zimmerman: 6

Lib State Treasurer

Katrina Tomsen: 6

Lib State Auditor

Gene Siadek: 7

Lmn Attorney General

Larry Bolinger: 2

Lmn State Auditor

L. Leroy Lopez: 2

Lower Elkhorn NRD

Mark Burenheide: 13

David Gustin: 14

Chuck Hamernik: 45

Loup River PPD

Jim Donohue: 624

John Hannah: 102

Brian Oppliger: 390

There are no Democratic candidates for secretary of state, state treasurer, attorney general, state auditor or the public service commission district 4.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

