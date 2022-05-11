Republican nominations secured for Harms, Lloyd

The unofficial results are in, and the Platte County Board of Supervisors will be seeing both old and new faces in the 2022 general election.
Newcomer John Harms has secured the Republican nomination for District 1 supervisor, edging out incumbent Fred Liss. Harms received 358 votes while Liss got 271. There are no Democratic candidates who filed in time for the primary election.
Harms said he’s looking forward to joining the Platte County Board.
“I'm excited to get to work and get to know more about the departments inside the county operations and try to improve things as much as possible,” Harms said. “Just getting ready to save the taxpayers money and represent them well.”
He added he wants to look into the highway department’s roads and drainage projects.
“More or less just trying to find some areas where we can improve, like time management on projects, trying to expedite and make things more efficient,” Harms added.
Liss has been serving as a board supervisor for the past three years. Before that, he worked in the Platte County Highway Department for 33 years.
“I appreciate everyone that voted for me, their confidence in me,” Liss said. “I served the county in a lot of capacities over the years. It's been a privilege to serve the people of Platte County.”
There were also two Republicans in the supervisor District 5 race – incumbent Bob Lloyd with 519 votes and Anne Kinnison with 304 votes. Lloyd will now face Libertarian Jon-Paul R. Shanle in the general election. There are no Democratic candidates.
Lloyd has been serving on the board for about 24 years. He expressed his gratitude for the Platte County residents who chose to have him represent them.
“I appreciate it and looking forward for this fall to start over again,” Lloyd said.
Kinnison said she's disappointed in the results but wishes Lloyd and the rest of the supervisors luck in their future endeavors.
Those two supervisor positions were the only local contested races for the May 10 primary.
However, the Columbus City Council Ward 3 race will see incumbent Rich Jablonski facing off against newcomer Scott Ackman in November’s general election.
In other primary election news for Platte County, the Legislature District 22 race saw State Sen. Mike Moser of Columbus receiving 4,019 votes. Mike Goos saw 605 votes with Roy M. Zach receiving 601. District 22 covers Platte County.
The other unofficial 2022 primary election results for Platte County included:
Rep Congress Dist 1
Jeff Fortenberry: 653
Curtis D. Hoffman: 82
Thireena Yuki Connely: 75
John Glen Weaver: 121
Mike Flood: 3777
Rep Governor
Michael Connely: 16
Brett Lindstrom: 546
Donna Nicole Carpenter: 10
Lela McNinch: 2
Theresa Thibodeau: 168
Jim Pillen: 3265
Troy Wentz: 6
Charles W. Herbster: 795
Breland Ridenour: 44
Rep Sec of State
Bob Evnen: 1195
Rex Schroder: 840
Robert J. Borer: 1708
Rep State Treasurer
John Murante: 1515
Paul Anderson: 1998
Rep Attorney General
Jennifer Hicks: 1240
Mike Hilgers: 2514
Rep State Auditor
Mike Foley: 2836
Larry Anderson: 1045
Rep Public Service Comm Dist 4
Rod Johnson: 1707
Eric Kamler: 1993
Dem Congress Dist 1
Patty Pansing Brooks: 352
Jazari Kural Zakaria: 65
Dem Governor
Carol Blood: 279
Roy A. Harris: 92
Lib Governor
Scott Zimmerman: 6
Lib State Treasurer
Katrina Tomsen: 6
Lib State Auditor
Gene Siadek: 7
Lmn Attorney General
Larry Bolinger: 2
Lmn State Auditor
L. Leroy Lopez: 2
Lower Elkhorn NRD
Mark Burenheide: 13
David Gustin: 14
Chuck Hamernik: 45
Loup River PPD
Jim Donohue: 624
John Hannah: 102
Brian Oppliger: 390
There are no Democratic candidates for secretary of state, state treasurer, attorney general, state auditor or the public service commission district 4.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.