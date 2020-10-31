Rescue Mission needing donations for Thanksgiving meal baskets

"We give away groceries every night. Every night we have a half-hour chapel service from 7:30 to 8 p.m. And anybody in the community in need is able to come," Joslin said.

The Mission also serves three meals a day, he added.

"We have 25 beds for men and women, and we have a family room. So we have several people that stay here and seek to find employment and get back on their feet," Joslin said.

Joslin said the Mission hasn't seen COVID-19 cases in any staff members or guests, but some of the Mission's regular volunteers have been unable to help out recently because of the threat posed by the virus.

"Some would be more of the vulnerable population," Joslin said. "It's just more difficult for them to be here."

The Mission has five full-time and three part-time staff members, but it relies on volunteers to help out with clothing and furniture donations.

"That's another thing that we're in need of right now especially, is volunteers — people who would like to come in and give a couple hours a day," Phillips said.

The Mission gives away clothing and furniture for free from its garage five days a week from 1 to 4 p.m. Volunteers are necessary there to help receive, sort and give away donated items.