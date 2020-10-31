Rescue Mission needing donations for Thanksgiving meal baskets

The Columbus & Living Water Rescue Mission is accepting donations for its Thanksgiving meal baskets.
"We order a whole bunch of laundry baskets and we fill the baskets up with everything that would be needed for a Thanksgiving dinner for a family," Mission Executive Director Nathan Joslin said.
Thanksgiving basket items include one aluminum roasting pan, a frozen turkey, a 5- or 10-pound bag of potatoes, two cans of sweet potatoes, two cans of sweet corn or green beans, one box of turkey stuffing mix, one can or jar of turkey gravy, one can of cranberry sauce, one can of pumpkin pie filling and a pie crust. Each basket also comes with a Bible.
The Mission does a similar event in December, but with Christmas hams instead of Thanksgiving baskets. Mission Director of Development Doug Phillips said the organization gave out 65 Thanksgiving baskets last year, but in the past, they have given out between 100 and 240.
Each basket, Joslin said, represents a family.
"There are a lot of people in the community that look forward to these Thanksgiving baskets that are in need. And we are just very thankful for the people that step up and donate," Phillips said.
Since COVID-19 hit, Joslin said the Mission has seen an increase in the number of people coming by in the evenings to collect a food box.
"We give away groceries every night. Every night we have a half-hour chapel service from 7:30 to 8 p.m. And anybody in the community in need is able to come," Joslin said.
The Mission also serves three meals a day, he added.
"We have 25 beds for men and women, and we have a family room. So we have several people that stay here and seek to find employment and get back on their feet," Joslin said.
Joslin said the Mission hasn't seen COVID-19 cases in any staff members or guests, but some of the Mission's regular volunteers have been unable to help out recently because of the threat posed by the virus.
"Some would be more of the vulnerable population," Joslin said. "It's just more difficult for them to be here."
The Mission has five full-time and three part-time staff members, but it relies on volunteers to help out with clothing and furniture donations.
"That's another thing that we're in need of right now especially, is volunteers — people who would like to come in and give a couple hours a day," Phillips said.
The Mission gives away clothing and furniture for free from its garage five days a week from 1 to 4 p.m. Volunteers are necessary there to help receive, sort and give away donated items.
Phillips said more than 200 people have used that service this month.
The Mission needs the Thanksgiving baskets by Nov. 20 and will give them out on Nov. 24, but will be accepting donations for its Christmas meals through December. People who don't want to do the shopping for the Thanksgiving baskets can donate $50 that the Mission will use to purchase the basket items.
"Various food and meat donations, various canned goods and things like that is always a huge help. Financial donations are always needed around here. Although food is great, it's the financial donations that keep the lights and heat on," Joslin said.
Joslin said the Columbus community has been very supportive of the Mission through COVID-19.
"We didn't know what to expect with COVID. I really expected giving to go down and the community here has really stepped up and taken care of us and taken care of the people that we serve. We're really blessed to be in this community," Joslin said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
