Residents bond over fun turkey hunt

Mentors, children and their parents or guardians woke up early on Saturday to hunt turkeys on private land near Camp Pawnee and near Schuyler. Individuals checked in and grabbed homemade breakfast burritos.
The Third Annual Mentored Youth Turkey Hunt was put on by the Platte Valley Strutters, the local chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission provided supplies. The hunt took place previously but was canceled in 2019 and 2020 because of the flooding and the COVID-19 pandemic, respectively.
“We had seven kids hunt. Three kids actually got turkeys,” said Jeff Uhl, who is the main coordinator of the hunt and president of the Platte Valley Strutters. “That’s pretty good.”
The mentors, guardians and kids met on Friday at Camp Pawnee, where they learned about turkeys and hunting. Then, attendees went to a range and had the kids shoot guns to make sure they knew how to handle them safely. On Saturday morning, it was time for the hunt.
Uhl has been turkey hunting since the 1980s.
“My dad hunted and my brothers hunted. So it was just something I grew up wanting to do,” he said.
This event helps get kids outdoors, he added.
One of the mentors, Larry Linder, agreed.
Linder has been hunting for over 50 years. He grew up in Oakland, Nebraska, and said hunting was what residents did. He helped his dad and his dad’s friends during pheasant hunting season.
“We were basically the bird dogs,” he said. “You just looked forward to it.”
As hunters practice and get older, much of the fun of fishing and hunting has come from the experience, which is part of what he wants to pass on to the kids.
“(It’s) enjoying the outdoors, enjoying the other animals that you see and their behavior,” he said. “Some of the best hunts you’ll ever have, you’ve never brought anything home.”
You have to start somewhere, Linder added.
The emphasis of this event is on the learning and safety, he said, not on killing a bird.
To Linder, the event is a learning experience.
For Jeff Mullinix, who photographed the occasion, it is also a way for kids to have access to the activity.
“It’s a wonderful event to bring kids that wouldn’t necessarily have an opportunity to hunt turkeys in the area together with a mentor and their parents,” Mullinix said.
Nebraska Game and Parks provides a trailer with blinds, firearms, ammunition and decoys, he noted.
“There’s a ton of turkeys in this area,” Mullinix said. “Nebraska is actually, for turkey hunters, one of the destination places to hunt turkeys.”
The kids also learned about the “camaraderie of a mentor,” he noted, who volunteered their time to help them hunt turkeys.
The mentors enjoy passing on their knowledge, Uhl said. The Platte Valley Strutters is also preparing for a fundraising banquet on April 24 at the American Legion in Columbus.
“Everybody really enjoyed (the hunt),” he added.
