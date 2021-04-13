Residents bond over fun turkey hunt

Linder has been hunting for over 50 years. He grew up in Oakland, Nebraska, and said hunting was what residents did. He helped his dad and his dad’s friends during pheasant hunting season.

“We were basically the bird dogs,” he said. “You just looked forward to it.”

As hunters practice and get older, much of the fun of fishing and hunting has come from the experience, which is part of what he wants to pass on to the kids.

“(It’s) enjoying the outdoors, enjoying the other animals that you see and their behavior,” he said. “Some of the best hunts you’ll ever have, you’ve never brought anything home.”

You have to start somewhere, Linder added.

The emphasis of this event is on the learning and safety, he said, not on killing a bird.

To Linder, the event is a learning experience.

For Jeff Mullinix, who photographed the occasion, it is also a way for kids to have access to the activity.

“It’s a wonderful event to bring kids that wouldn’t necessarily have an opportunity to hunt turkeys in the area together with a mentor and their parents,” Mullinix said.