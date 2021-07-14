Residents continue to question potential rezoning

Residents continued to speak out against a potential rezoning near Regency Place and 18th Avenue during a recent Columbus City Council meeting.
This rezoning effort was previously discussed during the Council’s June 21 meeting. Those opposed to the rezoning said this could lead to issues for those living nearby.
The Council considered two ordinances. One was for a special use permit for Providing Property Solutions to allow lodging while the other was to rezone the property, 3370 18th Ave., from a single-family residential district (R-1) to a multiple-family residential district (R-3).
The rezoning would mean only townhouses, duplexes or single-family residences are allowed. This would, in effect, eliminate the possibility of an apartment complex or hotels – which was a concern to some living near the land.
But, the special use permit was met with more resistance as locals said they believe this will cause more ruckus, traffic and more.
Essentially, this permit would be akin to an Airbnb, an online service that provides lodging at someone's home. But, based on state law, a municipality is not permitted to apply or approve any resolution or regulation that forbids the use of a property as a short-term rental – such as an Airbnb – under 30 days of stay, City Attorney Neal Valorz said during the first reading of this ordinance.
The special use permit also allows occupants to stay in the home for more than 30 days, City Administrator Tara Vasicek said.
Like for the first reading, Ward Four Council Member Prent Roth abstained from voting, saying he has a "significant interest" in the area. He was allowed to remain in the room and voiced his concerns about the project to the City Council as a resident, not an elected official.
Roth said he is “very opposed” to an R3 zoning, having special conditions and the idea of lodging.
“I think it will devalue our property and I don’t think it’s acceptable,” Roth said. “I would urge the council to deny the request.”
Switching it to an R-3 would also mean that only up to two families could be in the house at a given time. But Bob Hackett, who lives near the land, said his concern is that people would not abide by that rule.
“You cannot choose your neighbors but when you purchase a home, you do count on the City and the governing body to manage the zoning and the adjoining areas in a fashion that respects the homeowners who have invested in that property,” Hackett said.
Hackett wasn't the only one to speak out about it. Gary Stenger - who also addressed the Council last month - gave his concerns over the project.
These ordinances will be read one more time – a total of three times - before they can be approved. Measures are usually read twice. But, in this instance, because Roth abstained and three other council members were absent during the first reading, the ordinance has to be read on three occasions.
The City Council members could have waived the third reading if they chose to, but Mayor Jim Bulkley said he would rather wait and bring up some of the discussion points to those who are representing Providing Property Solutions.
No one from the company was present at the meeting.
“I would encourage you not to (vote),” Bulkley said to the council members. “Because I believe the other side should hear some things that have been brought up and, in fairness, be able to address it. I think it’s only fair.”
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.