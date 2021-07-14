Residents continue to question potential rezoning

The special use permit also allows occupants to stay in the home for more than 30 days, City Administrator Tara Vasicek said.

Like for the first reading, Ward Four Council Member Prent Roth abstained from voting, saying he has a "significant interest" in the area. He was allowed to remain in the room and voiced his concerns about the project to the City Council as a resident, not an elected official.

Roth said he is “very opposed” to an R3 zoning, having special conditions and the idea of lodging.

“I think it will devalue our property and I don’t think it’s acceptable,” Roth said. “I would urge the council to deny the request.”

Switching it to an R-3 would also mean that only up to two families could be in the house at a given time. But Bob Hackett, who lives near the land, said his concern is that people would not abide by that rule.

“You cannot choose your neighbors but when you purchase a home, you do count on the City and the governing body to manage the zoning and the adjoining areas in a fashion that respects the homeowners who have invested in that property,” Hackett said.