Residents encouraged to share opinions on Bookmobile

For now, Bookmobile services and county-wide free library memberships are slated to end in June, but Platte County residents are being encouraged to tell the Board of Supervisors what they would like to see happen next.

"If people in Platte County want to continue the services afforded to all the non-Columbus residents and the Bookmobile, they should be talking to their elected officials," Platte County District 3 Supervisor Jim Scow said. "I'd like to hear from those people on what they're thinking and what they'd like to see us do."

The library services contract, which has been in place since the late 1960s, outlines the Bookmobile program and allows everyone in Platte County to receive a free membership to the Columbus Public Library, 2504 14th St.

In the Bookmobile program, books are delivered to Platte County residents living outside of the cities of Humphrey and Columbus.

In a Telegram article published earlier this fall, several Lakeview Community Schools teachers expressed their support for continuing the contract and Bookmobile.