Residents encouraged to share opinions on Bookmobile

For now, Bookmobile services and county-wide free library memberships are slated to end in June, but Platte County residents are being encouraged to tell the Board of Supervisors what they would like to see happen next.
"If people in Platte County want to continue the services afforded to all the non-Columbus residents and the Bookmobile, they should be talking to their elected officials," Platte County District 3 Supervisor Jim Scow said. "I'd like to hear from those people on what they're thinking and what they'd like to see us do."
The library services contract, which has been in place since the late 1960s, outlines the Bookmobile program and allows everyone in Platte County to receive a free membership to the Columbus Public Library, 2504 14th St.
In the Bookmobile program, books are delivered to Platte County residents living outside of the cities of Humphrey and Columbus.
In a Telegram article published earlier this fall, several Lakeview Community Schools teachers expressed their support for continuing the contract and Bookmobile.
They sounded off ahead of this month's general election, during which rural Platte County residents had the opportunity to vote on the future of contract, which includes the Bookmobile. The result of that vote has the services ending, but members of the library board, supervisors and Lakeview teachers have pointed out that the ballot language may have been unclear or misleading.
On Tuesday morning, the Board of Supervisors voted on a motion to end the contract earlier, in February.
Board Chairman and District 6 Supervisor Jerry Engdahl said the motion failed to pass, with three supervisors voting for, three against and one supervisor, Fred Liss, absent.
Support Local Journalism
"If it's a challenge to be running it [the Bookmobile], then we need to give notice and be done with it," District 4 Supervisor Ron Pfeifer said. "I was pushing to end it if we're not getting the service that we're supposed to be getting."
As things stand now, the contract is over at the end of June.
Columbus Public Library Director Karen Connell said she provides a monthly report to the county with information on the use of library and bookmobile services by non-Columbus residents of Platte County.
She said both programs are used steadily.
Lakeview teachers said many kids check out their first books at the Bookmobile and that it helps them meet the needs of their students when school libraries fall short.
Meanwhile, the ongoing activity relating to the library services contract and Bookmobile leave Bookmobile librarian and driver Stephanie Ligenza in limbo.
Ligenza has been the Bookmobile librarian and driver since 2017 when longtime driver Karen Hake retired after 50 years.
"We're just going to continue to operate as usual, providing service and following contract stipulations until it ends in June," Connell said. "If the county approaches us about extending or modifying that date, then we'll go from there."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.