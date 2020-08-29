Residents plunge into the Loup River like first Nebraskans or Modern Day Pawnee Plunge

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The name of the river means "wolf" in French, named by early French trappers after the Skidi band of the Pawnee, whose name means "Wolf People," and who lived along its banks.

Early in the 18th century it was estimated there were almost 60,000 Pawnee Indians living in Nebraska before Euro-American settlement changed the landscape and their culture forever.

Many of them lived along the Loup River and thrived on the cool waters of this sand bed stream near Columbus and other watershed locations. Wood for shelters and fire were scare, but river bottoms provided those essentials needed by the tribes of the day.

Today people still use the Loup River but for things like irrigation, power generation, recreation and wildlife use. With the closing of the Pawnee Plunge pool this summer due to COVID we have noticed a significant increase in river use by swimmers near the Loup River bridge at Columbus.

We have conducted tern and plover surveys on the Loup since May and have noted more swimmers this year than anything previously. With lower flows the river has always been attractive to ATV use all the way to the Genoa headworks. High flows the last several years have prohibited any significant 4 wheeler use on the river until this year.