Residents plunge into the Loup River like first Nebraskans or Modern Day Pawnee Plunge

The name of the river means "wolf" in French, named by early French trappers after the Skidi band of the Pawnee, whose name means "Wolf People," and who lived along its banks.
Early in the 18th century it was estimated there were almost 60,000 Pawnee Indians living in Nebraska before Euro-American settlement changed the landscape and their culture forever.
Many of them lived along the Loup River and thrived on the cool waters of this sand bed stream near Columbus and other watershed locations. Wood for shelters and fire were scare, but river bottoms provided those essentials needed by the tribes of the day.
Today people still use the Loup River but for things like irrigation, power generation, recreation and wildlife use. With the closing of the Pawnee Plunge pool this summer due to COVID we have noticed a significant increase in river use by swimmers near the Loup River bridge at Columbus.
We have conducted tern and plover surveys on the Loup since May and have noted more swimmers this year than anything previously. With lower flows the river has always been attractive to ATV use all the way to the Genoa headworks. High flows the last several years have prohibited any significant 4 wheeler use on the river until this year.
The Loup River is much like other shallow rivers that can rise and fall quickly depending on weather events, diversions or sometimes short and long term climate trends. During biological surveys we have several times experienced “walls” of water coming down the river where sand bars can become completely inundated in a matter of minutes.
We have been lucky and realize any time you are around water, things can go wrong. I can’t count the number of times you can have a close call, and many air-boaters, ATV users or just swimmers can recall the same thing. Caution should always be exercised in rivers and streams with shifting sands and fluctuating flows.
Modern day residents, much like the Pawnee Tribe a couple of centuries ago, find relief and refuge in the flowing waters of the Loup. Land use has significantly changed over the decades and many attributes of the river have too. Increased riparian forest vegetation is prominent because we don’t let fires burn anymore. Plants are different, and fish communities are drastically different too (another article!). But some of the simple uses are still the same.
I wonder what a Pawnee brave would say if they saw the Loup River today. What would he recognize? What would be different? I wonder what the Loup will look like 200 years from now… and what our future generations will say. I am guessing lots of change- but hopefully some good will still be here.
Michael P. Gutzmer, PhD, is principal and owner of New Century Environmental LLC and provides environmental consulting services in the Great Plains. NCE works with water, wetlands, habitat development threatened and endangered species and pollution problems. Please email me at mgutzmer@newcenturyenvironmental.com. His column appears in The Columbus Telegram once per month.
