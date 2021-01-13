Residents ready for Nebraska's largest, longest-running First Amendment demonstration against abortion

“We took advantage of it and we didn’t even know how different things would be (this year),” Kouma said.

Usually more people go to the March for Life, she noted, but said she knows a lot of people attending the Walk for Life. Even though it’s on a smaller scale, she said she knows residents who still want to do something.

It can feel like she is a part of something bigger.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I’ve always kind of just been around other people who were pro-life,” she noted. “I knew that I wanted to go on the trips, too.”

She added she feels strongly.

“I just want to be a part of it,” Kouma said.

Scotus said in a Facebook post it is offering either three community hours or church hours for those that attend the full event.

The changes to how the walk will look are similar to what Kouma is experiencing in her senior year.

“You have that knowledge always over you that you might not come back next Monday, you might get quarantined, or school might shut down,” she noted.

Many students are enjoying it more, Kouma said.