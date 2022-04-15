Residents talk Aquatic Center future; city creating 'compromise' for both parties

Barbara Masilko has been a swimmer ever since high school, and throughout the years she has swum throughout the U.S. and the world.

When she started working in Columbus around a year ago, Masilko believed she discovered one of the best facilities she’s ever swum in: The Aquatic Center, 1783 10th Ave.

“It’s one of the cleanest, most well-built public pools that I’ve ever been in,” Masilko said. “It has both adequate laps for swimming and diving boards for the swim team. It has space that is specifically set aside during open hours for people who don’t want to swim laps but who want to enjoy the water.”

There are other several great features, she added.

Masilko and several Aquatic Center members said they are concerned with the direction of the facility after learning about the proposed reduced hours - which would mostly be in the morning - and the pool's closure on the weekends and in the summer.

Around 40 of those members met earlier in the week to discuss the future of the facility and how to take a coordinated approach to address such concerns to the Columbus City Council members at their upcoming meeting next Monday.

Mayor Jim Bulkley told The Columbus Telegram Thursday that the city council will vote on the matter, however, the measure - put in front of council - will see "a compromise" between both parties.

On top of the pool being open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the week, it will also be open from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, Bulkley said. The facility will be available on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, Bulkley said.

The initial proposal originally was for the facility to only be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday and closed on the weekends.

“Staff has taken a look at what the park board had recommended and listened to the concerns of the citizens and basically has come up with a compromise of what the park board recommended,” Bulkley said. “… We believe we’ve found a way that could work. No matter what you do and what you change, you’re never going to please everybody.”

During the Board of Parks Commissioners meeting on April 5, the board had recommended that the Aquatic Center should have shorter hours, be closed during the summertime when the Pawnee Plunge is open and increase its rates.

The city will still go forward with the rate increases and being closed for a couple of months in the summer, Bulkley said.

The rates would affect daily admission, annual membership, monthly pass, combo membership and programming. Annual memberships would go from $110 to $125 for individuals and from $210 to $600 for groups (maximum of six). Monthly passes increase from $25 to $35.

A full breakdown of prices can be found on the city’s website.

Attendees said they have no problem with the rate changes.

There will be no change to the Columbus High School swim teams’ use of the facility or the one Columbus Family YMCA meet held there. Bulkley said there have never been talks about affecting the high school’s use of the pool nor closing the facility altogether.

The Aquatic Center changes were based – in part – on the Columbus Parks and Recreation Department taking over programming, operations and maintenance at Gerrard Park. The park hosts a plethora of youth and adult baseball and softball leagues.

The estimated Gerrard Park operation costs are roughly about $67,000, Public Property Director Doug Moore said at the April 5 park board meeting. Because the expense isn’t budgeted, the city is looking at an avenue for the existing general fund to support Gerrard Park operations, he added.

The city believes the best way to do this is by reducing hours at the Aquatic Center when it isn’t used at minimal times. By cutting hours at the indoor pool, it would help save money which can go toward Gerrard Park and additional parks and rec staff, according to city officials.

Masilko said she hopes folks who have heard of the Aquatic Center but haven’t seen it, should check it out.

“You should see it for yourself,” she said. “It’s centrally located and it’s the nicest pool that I’ve seen in the state of Nebraska.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.