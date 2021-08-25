Residents urged to watch for signs of emerald ash borer

With the presence of emerald ash borer recently confirmed in Columbus, residents can expect the pest to have a profound impact on the local canopy as time goes on.

"We do have a high number of ash trees and a lot of them are mature shade trees right now," Top Shape Tree LLC Owner and Arborist Morgan Neely said. "We see those as a high-value tree because they've taken 50 or 60 years to produce some of the shade. We're going to see a major loss of these trees in our mature canopy."

An Aug. 17 press release from the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) confirmed the discovery of the emerald ash borer (EAB) in Columbus.

According to the press release, this makes Platte County the 10th county where the EAB has been confirmed in Nebraska since it was first detected in the state in 2016.

Neely, whose tree servicing business is located in Columbus, said residents with ash trees should pay attention to any changes in the health of the trees over time.