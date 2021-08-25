Residents urged to watch for signs of emerald ash borer

With the presence of emerald ash borer recently confirmed in Columbus, residents can expect the pest to have a profound impact on the local canopy as time goes on.
"We do have a high number of ash trees and a lot of them are mature shade trees right now," Top Shape Tree LLC Owner and Arborist Morgan Neely said. "We see those as a high-value tree because they've taken 50 or 60 years to produce some of the shade. We're going to see a major loss of these trees in our mature canopy."
An Aug. 17 press release from the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) confirmed the discovery of the emerald ash borer (EAB) in Columbus.
According to the press release, this makes Platte County the 10th county where the EAB has been confirmed in Nebraska since it was first detected in the state in 2016.
Neely, whose tree servicing business is located in Columbus, said residents with ash trees should pay attention to any changes in the health of the trees over time.
"Homeowners are going to have the best idea of any trends in their tree, which is what we usually look at," Neely said.
Neely said there are some treatments against EAB that have been shown to be effective for a varying number of years.
Once an EAB has placed its larvae in a tree, Neely said the ash will probably start to show decline within one or two seasons.
"We're going to notice a decline in the tips of the branches and in the top of the tree first because the ash borer really causes a feeding problem for the tree," Neely said.
Neely added that trees that have already experienced some kind of damage will be more vulnerable to the beetles.
"Removing some of those trees before they're affected so we can start replacing them with something else is going to be one of the important steps in dealing with the ash borer," Neely said.
Neely said those looking to plant a new tree in anticipation of losing an already-vulnerable ash can find a list of nurseries online at the Nebraska Nursery and Landscape Association (NNLA) website, nebraskanurseryandlandscapeassociation.com.
Platte County Extension Educator Kelly Feehan encouraged residents to keep diversity in mind when looking to plant a new tree.
"In other words, select a tree that's not over-planted," Feehan said.
She said planting a diverse array of trees and other plant species can help mitigate the impact of invasive species like the EAB.
"Once something becomes over-planted, then if something new and invasive comes in, it's more likely to take them out," Feehan said.
She encouraged people to plant a type of tree they might not already see in their neighborhood.
Otherwise, Feehan did have some recommendations about specific trees to avoid planting locally.
"The trees to definitely steer away from are...silver maple, autumn blaze maple, pin oak and really fast growing trees because they tend to be weak-wooded," Feehan said.
