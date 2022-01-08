Resolution and vote made on supervisors' wages

A resolution adopted during a Thursday morning special meeting of the Platte County Board of Supervisors set salaries for Platte County elected officials through 2026, but featured pay raises for board members that were not agreed upon during the board's discussion at its regular Tuesday meeting earlier in the week.

Setting elected officials' salaries first appeared on the board's agenda at a Dec. 21 meeting, but the discussion was postponed until the board's meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 4, with plans to pass a resolution at the board's re-organizational meeting on Thursday, Jan. 6.

Even so, on Tuesday, District 4 Supervisor Ron Pfeifer seemed confused that the resolution was not yet ready for a vote. It would have been difficult to vote on a resolution on Tuesday, though, given that the personnel committee -- of which Pfeifer was a part, and which was in charge of proposing salary recommendations to the board for the resolution -- did not meet until Monday.

Kwapnioski -- another member of the personnel committee, along with District 3 Supervisor Jim Scow -- told the Telegram that the committee did not meet earlier because it was waiting on complete wage comparison data to form its recommendation for the board. The comparison data included salary information from other counties, guidance from the Nebraska Association of County Officials and wages for positions at local businesses with similar job descriptions. Kwapnioski said the county wanted the comparison to make sure its wages were competitive.

The personnel committee's proposal outlined a $20,000 salary for each board member in 2023 -- up $3,500 from the $16,500 figure it has been at since at least 2018 -- with $1,000 increases each year in 2024, 2025 and 2026.

As planned, the board held a series of votes at Tuesday's meeting, establishing consensuses on the salary amounts to be codified by the resolution on Thursday.

But the motion made on Tuesday to accept the personnel committee's salary proposal for board members failed, with Pfeifer and Scow voting for and supervisors Jerry Micek, Jerry Engdahl, Bob Lloyd and Kwapnioski against.

Scow said a higher salary might incentivize more people to run for the county board.

"My objective here (is to) get it up there high enough so that we can encourage people to run," Scow said on Tuesday.

Not everyone agreed.

"In the next three years you're going to see a tremendous turnover in these seats (on the Platte County board), and I hope the people that run do so because they want to serve, not because they're going to get (paid)," Engdahl said on Tuesday.

A new motion was made to keep board salaries at $16,500 through 2026; that motion succeeded in a 4-2 vote on Tuesday, with Micek, Engdahl, Lloyd and Kwapnioski for and Scow and Pfeifer against.

Also on Tuesday the board held votes establishing consensuses on the salaries for other elected county officials. A draft resolution was made using the numbers set forth by Tuesday's votes. That draft resolution -- which kept board members' salaries at $16,500, where they have been since 2018 -- was presented to the board at Thursday's special meeting.

However, after some discussion at Thursday's meeting, Engdahl and Pfeifer proposed changes, introducing a $1,000 raise for each board member in 2023 and then $500 raises each of the following three years. The board approved the resolution with those changes in a 3-2 vote on Thursday.

Engdahl, Pfeifer and Micek voted for the final resolution, while Lloyd and Kwapnioski voted against. Scow and District 1 Supervisor Fred Liss were unable to attend Thursday's meeting.

When Kwapnioski spoke to the Telegram on Friday, she pointed out the pitfalls of making the board responsible for setting its salary objectively, and added that it's difficult to do so for other elected county officials on behalf of the voters who choose them.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

