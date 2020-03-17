Resource Center gets new life

Back in 2012 when the Boys & Girls Club of Sioux City informed community leaders of its intention to close the Columbus Family Resource Center building, it was disheartening for a lot of folks.
“There’s no question when they decided to walk away from it, the prospects for it were very dim,” recalled FRC Manager Don Heimes.
But fast forward nearly eight years and after the Columbus Community Foundation agreed to take over the building, the FRC has continued to be a hub for many. Situated at 3020 18th St. in the middle of Columbus, the building has become the proud home of the Columbus Area United Way, Central Hispano, the Senior Center, Goodwill Industries, Platte Valley Literacy and numerous other smaller community agencies. And the building took another exciting step in the right direction as construction began on the FRC Housing Project earlier this year.
The second and third floors of the facility are being scrapped wall to wall and floor to ceiling to provide for the build-out of 34 brand new senior living apartments (29 one-bedroom units and five two-bedroom units). The single bedroom pads will average 680-square feet, while the two-bedroom places will be an average 850-square-feet.
“There’s an excitement that the project is going to happen, and we think it’s going to be a really, really fine project for the community,” Heimes said of the effort being done by Mesner Development Company out of Central City.
The apartments will also boast plenty of amenities, including upscale kitchen appliances with built-in microwaves, full-size washer and dryers, ceiling fans throughout, designated storm safety areas, an onsite community room, exercise area, secure tenant storage area, an elevator, onsite parking and free wireless internet. Utilities, lawn care, snow removal, trash pickup and recycling are also covered.
The apartments also have income limits:
Income limits for 23 units: 1 person ($31,800); 2 people ($36,300)
• 1 bed/1 bath units (average 680-square-feet) $700 rent (includes utilities)
• 2 bed/1 bath units (average 830-square-feet) $800 rent (includes utilities)
30% income limits for 12 units: 1 person ($15,900); 2 people ($18,200)
• 1 bed/1 bath units (average 675-square-feet) $400 rent (includes utilities)
• 2 bed/1 bath units (average 830-square-feet $510 rent (includes utilities)
“There’s been a need for senior housing, I mean, we are extremely short on, I guess, what you would consider senior housing,” Columbus Mayor Jim Bulkley said. “… There’s a pent-up demand; think of a facility like the Heritage House, which I know just has a tremendous waiting list … There’s basically no vacancies at those places.
“So, one, there is a tremendous need, and number two, to be able to do it in relation to and in proximity with our Community Center is just awesome, you know?”
The project is slated to cost just over $5 million and is eligible for more than $200,000 in Tax-Increment Financing (TIF). The management of the units will be divided between Mesner Development Company and the Family Resource Center, which will continue operating business as usual on the facility’s ground floor.
“This is one of the first big pushes that we have made in quite a while,” the mayor said, referencing senior living. “It has been long overdue, and I think part of it was just the need to find the right developer who was willing to take the chance.”
The building itself has a lot of history. It was once Columbus Community Hospital, and before that, it had been referred to as the Behlen Hospital. Dating back to the 1930s, it was known as The Evans Hospital.
Heimes said he anticipates some of the units to be finished and ready for tenants at the end of this year, with all of them being completed by summer 2021. Although it will usher in a new era at the longtime structure when all is said and done, Heimes said preserving some of that history and honoring it will be factored in to the completed project.
“Our excitement grows as each day goes along,” he said. “When this project gets done, this building is going to essentially be brand new for a period of 40 years. We’re excited to have that happen here in the middle of Columbus and for it to become a real contributor for the community.”
