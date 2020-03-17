Resource Center gets new life

“So, one, there is a tremendous need, and number two, to be able to do it in relation to and in proximity with our Community Center is just awesome, you know?”

The project is slated to cost just over $5 million and is eligible for more than $200,000 in Tax-Increment Financing (TIF). The management of the units will be divided between Mesner Development Company and the Family Resource Center, which will continue operating business as usual on the facility’s ground floor.

“This is one of the first big pushes that we have made in quite a while,” the mayor said, referencing senior living. “It has been long overdue, and I think part of it was just the need to find the right developer who was willing to take the chance.”

The building itself has a lot of history. It was once Columbus Community Hospital, and before that, it had been referred to as the Behlen Hospital. Dating back to the 1930s, it was known as The Evans Hospital.

Heimes said he anticipates some of the units to be finished and ready for tenants at the end of this year, with all of them being completed by summer 2021. Although it will usher in a new era at the longtime structure when all is said and done, Heimes said preserving some of that history and honoring it will be factored in to the completed project.