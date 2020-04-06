Resources available for businesses, employees affected by COVID-19

Those affected by COVID-19 aren’t alone, whether employer or employee. Several available resources were shared during a press conference held Monday afternoon at Columbus City Council Chambers.
“We know people have been laid off for this,” Columbus Mayor Jim Bulkley said. “We know businesses have closed for this.”
Bernie Hansen, regional manager for the Nebraska Department of Labor in Columbus, urged residents who have been unable to work due to COVID-19 to apply for unemployment. Those who are self-employed, independent contractors or are considered seasonal workers are also eligible for unemployment.
“Nebraskans should not walk away from their jobs in hope of collecting unemployment insurance benefits,” Hansen said. “If you quit your job without being covered, you will be ineligible for benefits. Additionally, declining an employer’s request to come back to work will also be treated as a quit, making an individual ineligible.”
The job search waiver has also been extended to Aug. 1.
“The volume of unemployment claims in the last three weeks is roughly equal to that of the volume of claims filed in 2019,” Hansen said, adding that the Department of Labor has doubled its staff to handle claims.
Hansen encourages those residents who do qualify for unemployment to file a claim electronically by visiting neworks.nebraska.gov.
Also, she noted, employers who have questions regarding labor laws should call 402-471-2239.
On the employer side of the crisis, Bryan Chochon of Great Plains State Bank provided information on Small Business Administration (SBA) loans.
Businesses qualify for a loan equal to 2.5 times their monthly payroll. The loans are given on a two-year term with 1 percent interest. However, they are only available for small businesses or not-for-profit; those applying must have fewer than 500 employees.
Seventy-five percent of the loan must be used to fund payroll. The remaining amount can be used toward utilities, rent or mortgage.
“That needs to be documented closely,” Chochon said. “I cannot stress that enough.”
When applying for the loan, the business owner will need to provide documentation payroll for last year, payroll for this year to date and rent and utilities.
Approximately $339 billion has been allotted for this program with the funds estimated to last three weeks, Chochon said.
“Even if you don’t qualify under this program, it’s still wise to call your banker to see if they can help,” Chochon added.
The Columbus Area United Way also has a COVID-19 fund established for nonprofits struggling during this time. That information can be found at columbusunitedway.com.
According to Bulkley, as of noon on Monday there were seven confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the area – two in Colfax and five in Platte. In the State of Nebraska, there are 367 positive cases, with eight resulting in death.
It was announced Monday afternoon that there is a third confirmed case in Colfax County, bringing the total in East-Central's coverage area to eight.
Although there is no evidence of community exposure, residents should assume COVID-19 is in the area and practice social distancing, washing their hands or using hand sanitizer frequently and only leaving their home unless absolutely necessary, Bulkley said.
Bulkley also noted that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released information that cloth, or light-duty, masks should be worn by those who are healthy when in public.
This guidance applies to everyone – not just people who are sick. That is because recent studies have a shown that a significant percentage of people with COVID-19 are asymptomatic or do not show symptoms. Also, people with COVID-19 may pass on the disease to others even before they show symptoms.
By wearing a mask, people can reduce the chance that they will spread COVID-19 to others – whether or not they show symptoms.
The cloth face coverings recommended by the CDC are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators, which are critical supplies that must continue to be reserved for health care workers and other medical first responders. Instead, the CDC is recommending people create cloth face coverings from household items or other low-cost materials.
Cloth face coverings should not be placed on children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.
All other people should wear a cloth face covering that fits snugly, but comfortably, against the side of the face, is secured with ties or ear loops, includes multiple layers of fabric and allows for breathing without restriction.
When removing used cloth face coverings, people should be careful to not touch their eyes, nose, and mouth and they should wash their hands immediately after removing the covering. The cloth face coverings can be safely cleaned and sterilized by washing them in a washing machine and thoroughly drying them in a dryer.
In particular, health officials have said it is still very important to maintain the 6-feet social distancing guidelines to slow the spread of the virus.
Those found violating the terms of the Directed Health Measures announced Friday – which include prohibiting events containing 10 or more people, on-site consumption of alcohol or food at an establishment, and one-on-one personal retail such as salon services or tattoo artists – could face a Class 3 misdemeanor.
Bulkley urged residents to stay home and keep children on their property.
“The only way we’ll get through this is by working together as a community,” Bulkley said.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
