Resources available for businesses, employees affected by COVID-19

According to Bulkley, as of noon on Monday there were seven confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the area – two in Colfax and five in Platte. In the State of Nebraska, there are 367 positive cases, with eight resulting in death.

It was announced Monday afternoon that there is a third confirmed case in Colfax County, bringing the total in East-Central's coverage area to eight.

Although there is no evidence of community exposure, residents should assume COVID-19 is in the area and practice social distancing, washing their hands or using hand sanitizer frequently and only leaving their home unless absolutely necessary, Bulkley said.

Bulkley also noted that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released information that cloth, or light-duty, masks should be worn by those who are healthy when in public.

This guidance applies to everyone – not just people who are sick. That is because recent studies have a shown that a significant percentage of people with COVID-19 are asymptomatic or do not show symptoms. Also, people with COVID-19 may pass on the disease to others even before they show symptoms.

By wearing a mask, people can reduce the chance that they will spread COVID-19 to others – whether or not they show symptoms.