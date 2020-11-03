Responsibility to vote: Area residents share their views on power of voting

Alejandro Diaz is voting this year because he said there is a lot at stake.
In the general election today, Columbus voters can choose between President Donald J. Trump and Former Vice President Joe Biden. The polls close at 8 p.m.
Some Columbus residents spoke to the Telegram about why they are voting.
“I personally feel like I’m voting this time for American jobs – to bring a lot of outsourced jobs back into the U.S.,” said Diaz, an electrician who is of Central American descent.
This is the second time Diaz is voting, he added, noting he first voted in 2016.
“It’s nice to be part of something big, you know, there’s a lot at stake. Obviously, a lot of people have different views,” he said. “No matter who’s president, I always feel like we should all just get along because we’re the backbone of this country.”
Americans should focus on being kind and respectful toward one another and not make an argument out of different views, he added.
There are protests and police violence and other issues, he said, and though it is hard, people should remain calm.
“It’s easier said than done but we should be making the best out of it,” Diaz said. “Not show any negative emotions, especially violent emotions towards what’s going on in society because that kind of makes everything all around worse.”
Essentially, being united through the good and through the bad, he said.
To that end, Diaz said voting is important because it gives citizens a voice.
“It has a lot to do with ... the freedoms that we have, that our founding fathers put. That’s why I believe voting is important,” he added. “A lot of other countries don’t have the commodity of even voting safely.”
Tom Havelka, chairman of the Platte County Democrats, said voting is important because it determines who our leaders are.
"This year is a really important year because it's a presidential election," Havelka said. "No matter who you vote for, it's important to vote because our governments and our leaders are responsible to us and ultimately they work for us."
Havelka said he has already voted. His first election was in 1970 and said he has voted in pretty much all of the elections since he was 18-years-old.
The Platte County Republican Party did not respond to requests for comment.
Lloyd Burge, who works in retail, said he has been voting in basically every election since 1976.
“I think it was the ’84 election that I missed and that was because I was in Germany and I didn’t get my ballot in on time,” Burge said. “You have to send it in earlier because of mail, takes a little longer.”
Burge said he has already voted and thinks it went smoothly.
“It’s probably the most important right that we’ve got because we get to have a say over who’s going to make the decisions on our behalf,” said Burge, who added he served in the Army.
There have been several other times he hasn’t able to vote in person, he noted, including when he was stationed in Korea and in Germany.
“For me, I know how to do it,” he said.
On the other hand, Diaz is planning to go get the “I Voted” sticker tomorrow.
“Having the right to vote, you know, it’s a luxury and it’s a privilege that not many other countries get, really,” he said. “In a nutshell, whoever ends up winning, we should all as Americans, skin color, race or religion, (it’s) best to be (united) and not respond in a negative manner.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
