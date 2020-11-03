Responsibility to vote: Area residents share their views on power of voting

Essentially, being united through the good and through the bad, he said.

To that end, Diaz said voting is important because it gives citizens a voice.

“It has a lot to do with ... the freedoms that we have, that our founding fathers put. That’s why I believe voting is important,” he added. “A lot of other countries don’t have the commodity of even voting safely.”

Tom Havelka, chairman of the Platte County Democrats, said voting is important because it determines who our leaders are.

"This year is a really important year because it's a presidential election," Havelka said. "No matter who you vote for, it's important to vote because our governments and our leaders are responsible to us and ultimately they work for us."

Havelka said he has already voted. His first election was in 1970 and said he has voted in pretty much all of the elections since he was 18-years-old.

The Platte County Republican Party did not respond to requests for comment.

Lloyd Burge, who works in retail, said he has been voting in basically every election since 1976.