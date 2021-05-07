REWARDING CAREER: Olson loves being able to help her patients

When Mandy Olson was at her sixth-grade graduation, she knew right then and there she was going to be a nurse.

Olson, who was born and raised in Norfolk, said she took a career path test around that time and her results came out to be for nursing.

“Nursing was always something I wanted to do,” said Olson, a registered nurse at Faith Regional Health Services. “There was never (another) career path that I even thought about taking. I was always wanted to help people and it’s a great way to help people.”

Olson said as an RN, she’s with people “during their worst times, their best times and everything in between.”

Her job has run the gamut. She’s worked in endocrinology, neurology and recently she took ownership of the COVID-19 Immunization Clinic at Faith Regional Health Services, 2700 W Norfolk Ave. in Norfolk. She additionally has her own neuroscience clinic.

Olson said working last year during the height of the COVID-19 was “nerve-racking.” She added the virus was unknown for some time, which meant clinical work changed.

“My doctors drive from out of town so there were a couple of months that they weren’t even allowed to come in until we learned more about COVID,” she said.