REWARDING CAREER: Olson loves being able to help her patients

When Mandy Olson was at her sixth-grade graduation, she knew right then and there she was going to be a nurse.
Olson, who was born and raised in Norfolk, said she took a career path test around that time and her results came out to be for nursing.
“Nursing was always something I wanted to do,” said Olson, a registered nurse at Faith Regional Health Services. “There was never (another) career path that I even thought about taking. I was always wanted to help people and it’s a great way to help people.”
Olson said as an RN, she’s with people “during their worst times, their best times and everything in between.”
Her job has run the gamut. She’s worked in endocrinology, neurology and recently she took ownership of the COVID-19 Immunization Clinic at Faith Regional Health Services, 2700 W Norfolk Ave. in Norfolk. She additionally has her own neuroscience clinic.
Olson said working last year during the height of the COVID-19 was “nerve-racking.” She added the virus was unknown for some time, which meant clinical work changed.
“My doctors drive from out of town so there were a couple of months that they weren’t even allowed to come in until we learned more about COVID,” she said.
But, as of late, things have settled down, Olson said. Nurses and doctors are used to wearing a mask and “life has pretty much gotten back to normal,” she added.
Faith Regional Health Services Clinic Manager Jenna Walsh praised Olson, saying she’s a “caring and compassionate nurse with a go-getter attitude."
“Mandy is always willing to help out no matter if she has a lot of work to do in her own clinic,” Walsh said. “.... Mandy has stepped up and gone above and beyond for the clinics in the North Medical Office Building.”
Walsh also praised Olson for her work in the COVID-19 Immunization Clinic.
“Mandy has blossomed over the last couple of months and her hard work, devotion and great attitude has not gone unnoticed,” Walsh said.
When Olson is not at work, she’s spending time with her two kids, ages 13 and 10. She said they keep her busy as they’re involved in different sporting activities. Also, on the weekends, she and her family like to go out of town.
“That’s my way to decompress from the week,” Olson said, adding they mostly like to go to Omaha for shopping.
But when it comes to nursing, Olson said she wouldn't change it for the world.
“It’s just rewarding, very very rewarding, especially this last year working with COVID,” she said, noting her work with the COVID-19 Immunization Clinic. “It’s fun to have those patients come in and get their vaccines because they’re happy to come to the doctor.”