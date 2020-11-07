Rewilding offers hope for the future locally and globally

The recent film documentary by “David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet” which is showing on Netflex is an outstanding account of the current state of the union on our global natural resource condition and general remaining wilderness. In this excellent overview and summary documentary, the famed naturalist, who has narrated numerous documentaries over the past several decades. The most recent production maps how steeply the planet’s biodiversity has diminished over his lifetime.

In our part of the world it is easy to become lulled to sleep with much of our landscape dedicated to agriculture and serious corn and bean monoculture with sporadic expressions of Chinese elm, eastern red cedar shelterbelts awaiting removal for a hopeful new list plantings or a space for new pivot tracks to ensure water application going forward.

It can be difficult to imagine what our landscape looked like prior to human settlement in our part of the world. Habitat destruction, degradation, and fragmentation, brought about primarily from agricultural development, have greatly changed the landscape of our state. With changing land use comes shifts in plants and animals that once thrived in a previous “Ocean of Grass”.

