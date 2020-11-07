Rewilding offers hope for the future locally and globally

The recent film documentary by “David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet” which is showing on Netflex is an outstanding account of the current state of the union on our global natural resource condition and general remaining wilderness. In this excellent overview and summary documentary, the famed naturalist, who has narrated numerous documentaries over the past several decades. The most recent production maps how steeply the planet’s biodiversity has diminished over his lifetime.
In our part of the world it is easy to become lulled to sleep with much of our landscape dedicated to agriculture and serious corn and bean monoculture with sporadic expressions of Chinese elm, eastern red cedar shelterbelts awaiting removal for a hopeful new list plantings or a space for new pivot tracks to ensure water application going forward.
It can be difficult to imagine what our landscape looked like prior to human settlement in our part of the world. Habitat destruction, degradation, and fragmentation, brought about primarily from agricultural development, have greatly changed the landscape of our state. With changing land use comes shifts in plants and animals that once thrived in a previous “Ocean of Grass”.
Support Local Journalism
More than 325 million acres in the Great Plains are farmed. Small pockets of native prairies and native wetland areas still exist but their acreages are diminishing. Both ecosystems of these types have been converted to row crop agriculture and the parcel acreage for that is immense. The mixed grass prairie has been impacted to a lesser extent, although it also has been substantially reduced by overgrazing and misuse. Mixed grass and shortgrass prairies that were grazed were less severely altered by agriculture. Wetlands were drained, converted to agriculture, or lost due to lowering the water table caused by irrigation
The nature photography in “A Life on our Planet” is second to none and will be of great interest to those who love or are interested in nature. I believe this is a must see for all adults starting with our youth at the high school level. The documentary sets the stage on current and projected changes to climate, our oceans, degraded coral reefs, rain forests, fish and wildlife trends, and all efforts to feed humanity with current monoculture destroying biodiversity.
The film provides hope in Attenborough’s witness statement that we are a “part of nature” and not the other way around. Changing our diets (more plant based), developing more sustainable populations based on oceanic and available resources makes more and more sense. Getting world Nations to develop effective agreements, on protection zones of unique natural resource value and letting “former wilderness” areas become restored can provide remedies for the future.
This year epitomizes the word –sidetrack with the virus and other political distractions of late, so it is hard for many to think about mankind’ impact and future sustainability from biodiversity enhancement on our planet. As our environment becomes more and more tattered maybe we can come together and re-wild our attitudes toward a more positive and lasting future.
Michael P. Gutzmer, PhD, is principal and owner of New Century Environmental LLC and provides environmental consulting services in the Great Plains. NCE works with water, wetlands, habitat development threatened and endangered species and pollution problems. Please email me at mgutzmer@newcenturyenvironmental.com. His column appears in The Columbus Telegram once per month.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.