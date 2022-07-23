Ribbon cut on first home in New Hope 2 subdivision

For several months, Kelly Garcia and her two children, Juan and Meilani, have been waiting to see inside their new home in Habitat for Humanity Columbus' New Hope 2 subdivision, just off of 41st Avenue and 13th and 14th streets.

In May, it was previously reported by the Telegram, the project was moving faster than expected despite challenges with weather, supplies and manpower, thanks to volunteers.

Those same volunteers filled chairs and stood around tents at the dedication and ribbon-cutting on that subdivision's first home on July 22. Tears and cheers abounded as Kelly Garcia and her children cut the ribbon on their new home.

"They were beautiful. She had to leave a relationship with nothing but her two children and a car so having a place just for her and her family is so special. We're very thankful to the community," Habitat for Humanity of Columbus' Executive Director Lori Peters said.

The project was done in a little more than half of the time frame they had estimated, Peters added.

"I think what's special is that a five-year plan got accomplished in less than three because of the generosity of our community," Peters said.

At the dedication ceremony and ribbon-cutting, a large novelty check was presented to Habitat for $77,400 by Black Hills Energy for the subdivision.

Chuck Keep, president of the board of directors for Habitat for Humanity Columbus, made an introductory message of thanks to all those in attendance and those involved with the project.

Mayor Jim Bulkley spoke briefly to thank everyone involved and express his gratitude for the community's ability to pull together and help their neighbors in a time of need.

There were some rocky moments during construction, as the project started out without a construction manager. A team of volunteers from Detroit came all the way to Columbus to assist with that, however. That was just the first instance of people coming together to help others.

"That was another negative turned positive. We just could not find a construction manager and these volunteers from Michigan came and not only helped but helped do it two months faster," Peters said.

The project has seen immense community support during its construction, starting with a "hybrid blitz build" where workers move as quickly as possible during the construction process for a period of time and a women's build day where local women specifically were asked to come build and fellowship.

"The people who make up Columbus are truly something good," Peters said.