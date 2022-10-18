Richard E. Jablonski - City Council Ward 3 Q&A

Question: Where are you originally from? How long have you been in Platte County?

Answer: I was born in Lincoln, Nebraska, and lived here for 50 years.

Q: Tell us about your immediate family

A: Wife, Donette; daughters, Audra and Lauren; and a son who passed away in 2005.

Q: What is your current occupation?

A: I am retired.

Q: Why did you decide to run for office?

A: 12 years ago there was an open seat and I was interested in running for it.

Q: How are or have you been involved in the community?

A: St Isidore Church and school, Knights of Columbus, Sertoma Club, Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, Northeast Economic District and 12 years as city councilman.

Q: What qualifies you for this office?

A: I've been a business leader and held leadership positions in all organization I belonged to.

Q: What do you think are the top two issues in Platte County (if running for city council the top two issues in Columbus) and, if elected, how would you address them?

A: Columbus is growing, putting a lot of pressure on our infrastructure and providing enough services not limited to fire and safety. Making sure we can afford to provide these items without a burden on our other needs.

Q: What's one thing you believe the county (or city) could do better? why?

A: Communication, it's important to let people know what we are doing and why.

Q: What is the most adventurous thing you have ever done?

A: n/a