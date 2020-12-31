Ricketts eliminates most restrictions, local business owners react

Now, Trofholz said he is hoping the new DHMs will encourage residents to start coming back in again. For the most part, customers have been staying away to avoid catching the virus for Christmas, he said.

As of Wednesday, masks are still required per City of Columbus ordinance, but Trofholz said otherwise he will probably go with the current DHMs. Still, he noted customers are being careful and following the rules without being told.

Whether the new DHMs change customer behavior remains to be seen, he said.

“It’s all a personal choice,” he added. “It’s all up to you whether you want to come out and have a bite to eat or sit home and order carry-out.”

Trofholz is looking forward now to 2021 with “cautious apprehension.”

“Hopefully, things will get back to normal,” he said. “It’s kind of been like an episode of 'The Twilight Zone' for the last nine months.”