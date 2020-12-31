 Skip to main content
Ricketts eliminates most restrictions, local business owners react
Jeff Gokie

Jeff Gokie stands outside Henry on 11th over the summer. The business has been greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Gokie said.

Gov. Pete Ricketts eliminated almost all COVID-19 restrictions on Dec. 24 as statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations fell below 15% of staffed hospital beds.

Numerous local business owners said the changes would not make a big difference, though some said it is possible the loosening of restrictions could bring more people into their establishments.

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations locally and statewide have fallen, but are still above safe levels, according to the East-Central District Health Department’s Dec. 18 situation update. It is not clear if that had changed by the end of December.

“We’ve just been greatly affected, just by the COVID-19 (pandemic),” said Jeff Gokie, owner of Henry on 11th, 2521 11th St.

The new Directed Health Measures (DHM) allow for 75% capacity at indoor gatherings.

“Most people are not having parties … we’ve had a ton of cancellations… some parties in January, but pretty much everybody has been pretty cautious," he said.

The new guidelines include no restrictions for bars, restaurants, churches, wedding and funeral receptions, gyms, fitness centers/clubs, health clubs, spas, salons, barbershops, massage, body art and child care services. However, guidance “remains and is recommended,” according to the DHMs.

Outdoor gatherings are now at 100% capacity.

The indoor capacity percentage will not have that big of an impact, Gokie noted.

“Even if we did 100%, people are making the decision based on COVID, in general, and how risky they feel it is,” he said. “I think they’re either in or out no matter what the percentage is.”

Henry on 11th went from having every weekend in December booked to just three or four events this year in December, he added.

Despite everything, Gokie said he has seen people supporting other locally-owned businesses.

One of those hometown businesses is Glur’s Tavern, which Todd Trofholz owns with his wife, Carrie.

Glur's

Pictured is Glur's Tavern, the oldest continuously operating tavern west of the Missouri River. Owner Todd Trofholz hopes the loosening of restrictions will bring more people into his business. 

Glur’s, 2301 11th St., has seen support from the community but Trofholz said the support is not nearly as strong as it was earlier in the pandemic.

“It’s still (really) good but not anything close to normal,” Trofholz said. “But (the community) really responded to when we were closed and just had carry-out. There (were) some really active days.”

Now, Trofholz said he is hoping the new DHMs will encourage residents to start coming back in again. For the most part, customers have been staying away to avoid catching the virus for Christmas, he said.

As of Wednesday, masks are still required per City of Columbus ordinance, but Trofholz said otherwise he will probably go with the current DHMs. Still, he noted customers are being careful and following the rules without being told.

Whether the new DHMs change customer behavior remains to be seen, he said.

“It’s all a personal choice,” he added. “It’s all up to you whether you want to come out and have a bite to eat or sit home and order carry-out.”

Trofholz is looking forward now to 2021 with “cautious apprehension.”

“Hopefully, things will get back to normal,” he said. “It’s kind of been like an episode of 'The Twilight Zone' for the last nine months.”

At Gass Haney Funeral Home, co-owner Gary Sharman said they are leaving everything up to the families and are following the current guidelines.

“I think everybody’s still going to be (conscientious),” he said.

It won’t change much, he said, and area churches have their own regulations that Gass Haney, 2109 14th St., will have to follow.

“Hopefully slowly things will start changing and we’ll get back to normal,” Sharman added.

At Henry on 11th, Gokie said he will also tell everybody to follow current guidelines. He said he isn’t policing but is instead encouraging, as there’s always hand sanitizer and “quite a bit of space here.”

In 2021, he is looking forward to the vaccine and getting as close to normal as possible. 

Hopefully, next year will be better, he added.

“This has been a tough, tough year,” Gokie said. “It’s definitely a money-losing year for us, but that’s the way it goes sometimes.”

Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.

