Ricketts hosts town hall in Columbus to discuss 'historic' legislative session

Gov. Pete Ricketts said any of the legislative bills passed this last session would be “historic” but to have all four go through is quite instrumental.

The four bills he was referring to concerned tax relief, public safety and law enforcement, investments in water and infrastructure and, finally, the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

“Any one of those four if they happened in a session they would make that session historic,” Ricketts said. “But the fact that the legislation was able to pass all four of those bills in a short 60-day session is truly remarkable and this is why I think this session will go down in history.”

Ricketts – along with State Sen. Mike Moser of Columbus – spoke about the past legislative session on May 4 at The Friedhof Building, 1270 27th Ave. in Columbus.

“It was an incredibly historic session and, of course, Sen. Moser was a part of the team that delivered these historic results,” Ricketts said.

The governor first spoke about the tax relief bill – LB873. The measure protects the past tax relief bill LB1107 – which was first pushed through in 2020. Through the bill, residents can apply for a rebate from the state for 25.3% of whatever is paid into a given local school district in property tax, Ricketts said.

“That is a significant tax relief,” he said.

Ricketts said during his time as governor he has delivered over $8 billion in property tax relief. LB873 will continue to ensure that relief, he added.

The governor also spoke about how the legislation invested more in public safety and law enforcement.

Ricketts said one way was by replacing the Nebraska State Penitentiary which was originally built over 150 years ago and last renovated about 50 years ago.

“We need to replace it with a new facility that allows us to take advantage … of practices that improve safety for our corrections officers as well as the inmates’ quality of life,” he said.

The legislation put aside money for that to be possible, Ricketts added.

He said although there have been talks about renovating the old facility, which would cost around $220 million, he believes once construction starts there will be new issues with the structure that was not at first identified, effectively raising the cost of the renovation.

Ricketts applauded another investment made to law enforcement by expanding the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center in Grand Island. He said $47 million will go toward increasing the capacity of the building to better train officers.

“We want to ensure our communities have the best training and the best facilities to protect our (people),” Ricketts said.

Ricketts also praised an investment made in the state’s water resources. The bill allows the state to build a canal on the South Platte River which flows from Colorado to Nebraska. The project will go to a reservoir system in Nebraska, the governor added.

Ricketts said the bill will protect water as Colorado is working on multimillion water projects in the South Platte Water Basin to prevent water from leaving that state.

According to the governor, Nebraska has a compact with Colorado that guarantees Nebraska minimum flows of South Platte River water throughout the year. Nebraska’s entitlement is based on building a canal and reservoir system, known as the Perkins County Canal. The bill allows the Perkins County Canal to be built.

This water is vital for the state as it’s used for agricultural irrigation and drinking water, Ricketts said.

“Agriculture is our number one industry in Nebraska,” he said. “We’re the largest irrigated state in the country – nine million acres. … If we do not have that water to irrigate we are undermining our ability to feed our nation and the prosperity of our state.”

Lastly, Ricketts touched on ARPA. He said the money will go toward “shovel-ready” projects -- rural ambulances, nurses and behavior specialists, mental health facilities, the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s nursing facility, community colleges, rural broadband and more.

Ricketts said the four bills’ passage “is truly remarkable.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.