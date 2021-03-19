Ricketts praises Nebraska's ag industry while in Columbus

Agriculture, dairy products and Nebraska go hand-in-hand, and even a pandemic couldn’t slow down their growth, said Gov. Pete Ricketts on Thursday while in Columbus.

Ricketts spoke about the agriculture industry as a whole and how it can continue to grow even more during the 2021 Nebraska Dairy Convention held Thursday at Ramada Hotel and River's Edge Convention Center. The event was put on by the Nebraska State Dairy Association.

Ricketts said Nebraska is a prime spot for a growing dairy and the ag industry overall because of its centralized location that’s also home to natural resources, plentiful water and easy transportation methods.

And Platte County is no exception, Ricketts said.

“All those things that make this state a great place for dairy are present here in Platte County,” he said. “I think a part of it is no company relocates to a generic place called Nebraska. They only go to welcoming communities. And that’s where Platte County has the opportunity to welcome, for example, dairy processors into the state (and) to help grow our state overall.”