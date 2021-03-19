Ricketts praises Nebraska's ag industry while in Columbus

Agriculture, dairy products and Nebraska go hand-in-hand, and even a pandemic couldn’t slow down their growth, said Gov. Pete Ricketts on Thursday while in Columbus.
Ricketts spoke about the agriculture industry as a whole and how it can continue to grow even more during the 2021 Nebraska Dairy Convention held Thursday at Ramada Hotel and River's Edge Convention Center. The event was put on by the Nebraska State Dairy Association.
Ricketts said Nebraska is a prime spot for a growing dairy and the ag industry overall because of its centralized location that’s also home to natural resources, plentiful water and easy transportation methods.
And Platte County is no exception, Ricketts said.
“All those things that make this state a great place for dairy are present here in Platte County,” he said. “I think a part of it is no company relocates to a generic place called Nebraska. They only go to welcoming communities. And that’s where Platte County has the opportunity to welcome, for example, dairy processors into the state (and) to help grow our state overall.”
Dairy and ag industries were able to grow last year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Ricketts said. But, he did stress to the dairy convention crowd the importance for them and others to get vaccinated to help curve the spread of the virus.
“By getting through the pandemic, we can get back to focusing on how we grow Nebraska,” Ricketts said.
Ricketts also praised farmers for being “innovative and creative” in how they continued to produce “high-quality” milk and dairy products.
“(You helped) to make sure we can help families all across this great country to put food on the table,” he said.
Ricketts said he believes the ag industry as a whole can grow even more when COVID ends.
“As we work our way through this pandemic, we can go reach out to folks in other states who may be unhappy with the restrictions that they’ve had there, and we can convince them to come here,” Ricketts said. “It presents a real opportunity for us here in Nebraska, not only the dairy field but a whole lot of different industries.”
Ricketts also highlighted how to foster ag and dairy jobs in the state by using a three-pronged plan.
First, he said, is to promote agriculture both domestically and internationally, which will promote the local market.
The governor said that's been difficult to complete due to the pandemic. Previously, he and his staff would go to other states and countries, promoting the state’s agricultural products.
Ricketts said once more countries lift their restrictions, he and his staff will go back to visiting places outside of America to sell those products. He said this will be vital because Nebraska’s first and second dairy export designations are Mexico and Canada.
“We want to continue to build those relationships, but a lot of that has to be in person,” Ricketts said. “You have to go there and see people.”
Secondly, the focus has to be on value-added agricultural, he noted.
Value-added agricultural typically emphasizes production, manufacturing processes, marketing and services that grow the value of ag commodities.
Ricketts said corn is a key example of this as 35% of this crop has been used to produce the state’s ethanol industry.
“That allows us to be less reliant on that foreign oil,” he said. “It saves money at the pump. It allows us to clean up the air and it’s great for our farmers and ranchers.”
Ricketts said the final step to help dairy and the ag industry overall is to utilize property tax relief.
The governor said he’s worked with the legislature to increase the property tax fund by double since he took over the office in 2015. He added the recently introduced property tax bill, LB 408, introduced by state Sen. Tom Briese (R-District 41), has the potential to help lower rates if someone’s income grows in a given year.
The bill also states a property tax request from a political subdivision – for example counties, cities and school and water districts – cannot surpass the previous year’s property tax request by more than 3%.
“That’s a key thing,” he said. “We have to make sure that we’re controlling the expenses as well as providing more relief from the state’s standpoint.”
Ricketts also spoke about Nebraska’s “Meat on the Menu Day” event happening this Saturday. The date was picked to coincide with PETA and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis’ “MeatOUT” day. Polis is asking for Coloradans to not consume meat and animal products during that day.
Ricketts disagreed with the idea of having a vegan-focused day, saying “it’s bad for our state and our country.”
“First of all, lean meat is part of a nutritious diet. We all know that. You can get the same amount of protein from three ounces of beef as you can from three cups of quinoa,” he said.
Before Ricketts wrapped up his speech, Nebraska State Dairy Association Executive Director Kris Bousquet presented the governor with the inaugural Friend of the Industry award. Bousquet said it was given to Ricketts for giving dairy producers a weight restriction easement on their milk tankers during the 2019 flood.
“All it took for us to get relief was to call the governor’s office,” Bousquet said.
Ricketts said he was honored by the gesture.
“Thank you very much,” he said after receiving the award. “I’ll proudly put this in my office.”
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.