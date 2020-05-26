Ricketts praying for Columbus' Moser

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Gov. Pete Ricketts expressed hope Tuesday that State Sen. Mike Moser of Columbus would have a "full and complete" recovery from his hospitalization with coronavirus.

"I've been praying for him and for his family," the governor said, during his daily press briefing.

Moser, 68, is receiving care at the Nebraska Medical Center for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, according to a fellow senator.

His illness prompted messages of care and concern from colleagues in the Legislature and in Columbus.

In a Tuesday tweet, Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln said: "All of my thoughts are with my colleague Senator Mike Moser and his family for a quick and speedy recovery from COVID."

Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango said he was "very concerned" about Moser, who is a member of the Natural Resources Committee that Hughes chairs. Moser also is on the Agriculture and General Affairs committees.

Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Jeanne Schieffer said she had read reports about Moser's hospitalization but did not have any personal knowledge in regard to the senator’s health.