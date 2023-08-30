Food — according to Uber Driver and self-proclaimed foodie Kreskin Torres — connects people.

That was part of what inspired him to start his journey across America seven years ago.

Starting in Baltimore, he wanted to see the country and meet people. Traveling in short bursts and having to return home didn't allow for that, Torres said. Then he got an idea that combined a job and a way to travel wherever he wanted in the country.

"I wanted to see the country, but I didn't want to be on someone else's time," he said. "I was like 'I can drive an Uber. I can drive rideshare and anywhere I go I'll always have a job.' I can stay anywhere I like and as long as I have an income I can spend as much time as I want there."

Torres, who goes by The Rideshare Foodie online, has amassed thousands of followers and passengers in that time frame, has visited more than 3,000 locally owned restaurants and businesses. On Sept. 4, he's visiting Columbus.

He either picks up on popular spots from driving people to them or flat out asks what he wants to know. Most people have a favorite spot or something to teach him about.

"Usually, if you're talking to somebody you pick up (for a ride) -- especially if you ask them 'what's this place about?' -- they'll give you a whole history lesson," Torres said. "It's a great way to learn."

Torres said he has been to all 50 states and some parts of Mexico along his journeys and, while he likes all kinds of food he tries, his goal with every stop is to find what's unique and authentic to that area. He has received a lot of suggestions for Columbus so far and has a couple of finalists in mind, but hasn't picked any for certain yet.

"I want something I can only get here or something specific to the state of Nebraska. People give you so many recommendations, but they recommend stuff you can find other places," Torres said.

How he heard about Columbus and decided to come visit stems from Columbus' very own Dorothy Lynch salad dressing. Visiting City Slicker's Bar and Grill in Dorchester in December 2022, Torres tried his first taste of the condiment and posted it to social media. The post caught the attention of an executive at Dorothy Lynch, who extended an offer for him to come see Columbus, where it's made.

"They sent me an email and invited me (that) said, 'hey, when you come back to Nebraska, we'd love for you to stop by the Dusters facility to see how it's made and everything.' I thought I'd stay there and check out local businesses while I'm in the area," Torres said.

Marilea Hull, owner of Dusters and Tasty Toppings (the company that produces Dorothy Lynch dressing), said, to her, Dorothy Lynch goes beyond just being a food that's made locally. For employees of the company, she said, it's not just their job either.

"Dorothy Lynch is not even just a Columbus thing, it’s a Nebraska thing. The fact it's made here in Columbus is pretty cool," Hull said. "We've had a lot of longtime employees. One has worked here for 40-some years. Another recently retired after over 40 years. We have a lot of good, loyal workers and productive staff."

Torres is able to keep this going through his income stream and part of his site's name: ridesharing. Driving for Uber, he said, allows him freedom to move between states and communities every year or so, a modern-day nomad, in a way.

"My mission is to experience America and learn about the different communities across the country and learn about other people's way of life, the way other people live and immerse myself in the culture. That's why I moved to Nebraska," Torres said.

Torres said his journey has been interesting and, of the states he's visited, Mississippi had his favorite food so far. His goal is to experience as much of America as he can through his stops and, in turn, encourage others to try the same. He also likes to meet local law enforcement, fire departments and, in some cases, mayors to really see what the community is like.

"It gives you a chance to see things from someone else's point of view and put yourself in somebody else's shoes, especially with public servants, you get to learn what's going on and say 'I appreciate your service and what you do,' 'what's it like growing up in Columbus?'" Torres said. "It gives me an opportunity to learn about what's going on somewhere else."

Theresa Grape, executive director of the Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, said content creators like Torres have the effect he's looking for on the communities they visit. Every view is a potential visitor in the future and more lodging tax, which stirs up the economy.

"The more we get (the) names (of) local places out there, the more people want to check them out. Influencers have a lot of power when it comes to that," Grape said. "We have great unique places here. We're not just industrial. I think we get put into that position, but we've grown to be more creative."

Torres said that, somewhat in the same vein, he wants to host a potluck of some kind in 2024 with those iconic foods from each state, back in his hometown of Baltimore. Most people, he said, don't go places because they don't have a specific reason. He wants to give them a reason and a way to experience all the places, people and foods he has in one place.

"If people can do tasting around the world, they can do a taste of the states. You're talking about something that brings people together for at least a day, to experience what this place is like and what you do there," Torres said. "Everyone can experience what it's like to go on a road trip and learn about somewhere else."

Those who wish to leave Torres suggestions as to foods that can only be found locally can contact him at @theridesharefoodie on Instagram and TikTok or on Facebook at Rideshare Foodie. Those who wish to help by buying him lunch at one of his many stops can do so via Venmo at @ridesharefoodie, Cashapp at $ridesharefoodie or at buymeacoffee.com/ridesharefoodie.