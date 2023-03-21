As a child, lightning scared stormchaser Dale Kaminski. Growing up in Schuyler, he enjoyed watching storms at night as a child... except for the lightning, which would paralyze him with fear.

“When my parents were sleeping I’d get up and watch the storms. We lived on the western side of Schuyler, my bedroom face the countryside, so I could see everything,” Kaminski said.

When they moved to Schuyler, Kaminski said, his mother started working at the Schuyler Public Library, so naturally he spent a lot of time there after school. Being a child, he said, he would get curious and want to do something, so he turned to books.

“I’d get my homework done and study but I was a kid, I was curious and I couldn’t go out with my friends, so I’d go into the National Geographic and Readers’ Digest sections,” Kaminski said. “I probably know the Dewey decimal system better than any other person on planet earth.”

One day, he said, he was looking through microfilm and found a photo of the house he lived in, before they lived there, with a tornado in the background. That image sparked an interest in tornadoes in particular, he said.

After high school, however, Kaminski said he first pursued a career as a disc jockey, then after about a year found himself at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. After some time there, he said, he met his now-wife and decided to start a family. He took some of the skills he acquired at UNK with him as he did, however.

“I never finished my degree because I ended up getting married and having kids. I worked radio for several years then ended up working in IT. I’m a computer geek beyond computer geeks,” Kaminski said. “When I was in college, I studied cinematography.”

Those skills in cinematography and IT paid off as time went on, as he worked for a media broker company called StormView. After that company ended, he decided to go out on his own. In his 36 years of stormchasing, he said, he has amassed quite a library of images, which total over 19 million views on his website alone.

“If you take a picture of lightning, you’ll get one awesome one, but for every awesome one, 60 are junk. I have over 27,000, one of the largest databases of online material you could possibly imagine,” Kaminski said. “Then I added music, started doing video, social media changed to reels and shorts and that’s where my popular content basically comes from.”

On March 25, Kaminski will tell his story in greater depth as well as show off some of his best works at the Columbus Public Library starting at 2 p.m. Adult Services Associate Kelli De Roos said that the library contacted Kaminski last year and she is looking forward to hearing his presentation.

“We’re really excited, he has a great energy to him and I’m excited for that and also his knowledge. He’s been doing this for a long time, he’s a great photographer and videographer,” De Roos said. “I’m excited to listen to what he has to share because living in Nebraska we get some pretty crazy weather.”

De Roos went on to say that Kaminski is the kind of speaker they like to have at the library because the topic he is talking about can appeal to anybody from any demographic, which the library strives to do.

“It’s really a part of our lifelong learning. We want to promote content to learn beyond school and bring people together and share our knowledge in a free way, making sure there’s content accessible for all ages, events available for anybody in town,” De Roos said.

Kaminski said the point of his talk will not be about how to chase storms, rather how he has chased storms, and a showcase of some of his work.

“This is not about chasing tornadoes. You’ll see a few, but I’m not going to be teaching stormchasing, you can learn that online. This is basically my adventures, my trophies on the wall,” Kaminski said. “What I do (for presentations) is put together short videos of chases, sometimes by myself, sometimes with others.”