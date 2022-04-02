Ripke new YMCA youth director

New Columbus Family YMCA Youth Director Nicole Ripke said she hopes to give kids the same experiences she had while attending youth camps as a child.

Ripke started in her new position two weeks ago and will be overseeing youth and family programming.

She has a degree in music education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln but has quite a bit of experience in summer camps. She said she worked at a camp in Idaho for a few years before working and living at Camp Luther in Schuyler.

Ripke, her husband and their 9-month-old twins moved to Columbus three weeks ago. But they’ve been in the community for quite a while since her husband previously worked for the Y and is currently employed at Peace Lutheran Church.

Ripke has been learning about how the YMCA, 3912 38th St., operates. She and her husband have been Y members for a while but it’s different to be on the other end of things.

“It's very different to be here throughout an entire day, to see what happens in the morning versus what happens in the evening and just being able to be here,” Ripke said. “It's been a lot of new information and just learning more about what my role will look like but I'm very happy to be here, really enjoying it so far.”

Attending summer camp as a kid herself was “transformational” for her, Ripke said, noting she was able to meet people in a supervised environment and try new things. She said she hopes to bring that to the Columbus community.

“I have worked full time in camp ministry. For the last five years before that I worked part time at camps through the years, so I've had a lot of experience working with camps, working with families,” she said. “I want to bring that experience but also learn about what people want and what people need from the youth programming.”

Ripke is currently preparing for the Y’s Outdoor Summer Camp, which is held at Camp Pawnee. Ripke said she’s looking forward to it as she hasn’t visited Camp Pawnee yet.

“I'm excited to go see it. I love summer camp,” she said. “I think it's so valuable for kids to get outside of their comfort zones and be in a place where they're able to be challenged in a safe environment, but experience new things and just play outside. I'm looking forward to having campers and being able to be outside for most of the summer.”

The YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day is set for April 30, which Ripke has also been coordinating. From 9-11 a.m. that day families and kids can come to the Y for a variety of activities, including a petting zoo, a Nerf battle from Youth and Families for Christ and outdoor activities from Nebraska Game and Parks.

“(There will be) lots of different ways for families to be active and learn more about what's available to them in the community,” she added.

Columbus Family YMCA Senior Program Director Cari Franzen said she’s excited to have Ripke on board with her background in summer camps and working with youth. The Y is fortunate to have her join its team, she added.

“She'll bring energy, passion, new ideas, innovative ideas, experience,” Franzen said. “She's already, with Healthy Kids Day, grabbed that and gotten all kinds of different people involved … She's already just kind of thinking outside the box -- what can we do that's been different? What can we add to our programs?

“She's very passionate about the community and youth and helping them develop and also kind of helping with that faith-based side of it as well.”

Ripke noted she’s looking forward to getting to know the kids and families at the Y, hearing about the needs in the community and what programming families want for their kids, along with how the Y can help meet those needs.

“I enjoy getting to know them and getting to know what energizes them and getting to know more about what they're excited about and then finding ways to encourage them to be active and grow,” she said. “I know there are a lot of families that come and bring their kids to programs over the years, so I'm excited to get to know the families of their kids and see how I can help them grow and develop.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.