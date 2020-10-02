Risk assessment dial and Columbus schools: Area superintendents talk virus

The East-Central District Health Department (ECDHD) has elevated Platte County’s COVID-19 risk level, but the schools in and around Columbus have not announced changes to the way school will be held as of Thursday evening.
The risk assessment dials for Boone, Colfax, Nance and Platte counties are a measure provided by the ECDHD to guide communities in their response to COVID-19 as the pandemic continues. ECDHD updates the risk dials at the end of every week, and on Sept. 24 Platte County’s dial moved from moderate risk level yellow to orange, or elevated risk.
Before the school year began, the school districts in Columbus developed flexible plans to respond to the ongoing COVID-19 situation. Changes to the East-Central risk dials may put those responsive plans to the test, but it’s not a guarantee.
At the beginning of the school year, Lakeview Community Schools, Scotus Central Catholic School and Columbus Public Schools (CPS) said they would use ECDHD’s risk assessment dial as one component in determining COVID-19 precautions.
Lakeview Superintendent Aaron Plas said the risk dial is not the only element used to determine the district’s risk level. Rates of infection and spread within Lakeview schools, throughout the district, in the surrounding communities and around the county will also factor into Lakeview’s decisions, Plas said.
Plas told the Telegram that Lakeview will not confirm or announce any possible changes until Oct. 16.
“When we started the year, we said we would keep all the safety precautions in place until the end of the quarter,” Plas said.
Lakeview has been holding classes in person since the start of the school year. In the building, students and staff are required to wear masks and the district has asked people to stay home if they feel sick. Temperature checks and health screenings have also been used.
In an email to the Telegram on Thursday afternoon, Scotus President Jeff Ohnoutka said the school is not making any changes to its precautions right now, which are similar to those at Lakeview and CPS.
According to a Sept. 21 CPS press release, CPS will remain in tier 2 – yellow – through Oct. 9.
Under yellow – which means there is a moderate risk of COVID-19 – the district will hold in-person classes while requiring masks and following precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19. Those precautions include social distancing, home temperature screenings and restricted attendance at school activities.
Visitors are also not allowed into CPS buildings except by appointment.
If the district goes to an orange level, the Sept. 21 release said students would be in school every other day, with remote learning work to be completed when not in the classroom.
CPS Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz said there were fewer students absent last week than during the first couple weeks of school.
“However, in the last couple of weeks, adults in our community as a whole have spiked. It’ll be interesting to see if that hits us,” Loeffelholz said.
The Sept. 24 ECDHD report said the pattern of COVID-19 spread has been among known sources of person-to-person contact, outside classroom settings. But, school districts in Boone and Nance counties have shifted to remote learning plans.
Loeffelholz said the factors contributing to community spread are outside the district’s control.
“We look at the data, but we look more closely at the data of what we can control within our schools,” he said. “If we see community spread off the charts, then we might think differently.”
