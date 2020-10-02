Risk assessment dial and Columbus schools: Area superintendents talk virus

Plas told the Telegram that Lakeview will not confirm or announce any possible changes until Oct. 16.

“When we started the year, we said we would keep all the safety precautions in place until the end of the quarter,” Plas said.

Lakeview has been holding classes in person since the start of the school year. In the building, students and staff are required to wear masks and the district has asked people to stay home if they feel sick. Temperature checks and health screenings have also been used.

In an email to the Telegram on Thursday afternoon, Scotus President Jeff Ohnoutka said the school is not making any changes to its precautions right now, which are similar to those at Lakeview and CPS.

According to a Sept. 21 CPS press release, CPS will remain in tier 2 – yellow – through Oct. 9.

Under yellow – which means there is a moderate risk of COVID-19 – the district will hold in-person classes while requiring masks and following precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19. Those precautions include social distancing, home temperature screenings and restricted attendance at school activities.

Visitors are also not allowed into CPS buildings except by appointment.