'Rivalry' all in good fun: 2 pastors eager for Habitat build

A rigged chili cook-off, college football and love. This is the story of how two local pastors are using their friendly rivalry to help Habitat for Humanity.
In the past, only Immanuel Lutheran Church got to raise the walls on new Habitat for Humanity of Columbus homes, and Peace Lutheran Church got stuck with building days, either with moving rocks or bad weather, said Habitat for Humanity of Columbus Executive Director Lori Peters. But in 2020, the nonprofit is building two houses with funds from a sale of an HFH home.
This year, both churches get to raise frames and it’s become a competition.
Peace Lutheran Church Lead Pastor Cory Burma challenged Senior Pastor Patrick Sparling of Immanuel Lutheran Church to raise funds for the framework of the houses, as well as race to see who can raise the framework of their respective house first.
The churches are sister congregations, and it’s all in good fun, for a good cause, according to the two. But this rivalry between friends has been years in the making, going back to a chili kick-off where the two faced off South Dakota versus Oklahoma style.
“I was a two-time winner of the people’s choice in the four years that I entered,” Burma said. “Him being from Oklahoma, he was just appalled that someone from South Dakota could beat them at a chili cook-off twice. He didn’t understand the palate of Nebraskans. Much similar to that of South Dakota than it is to Oklahoma.”
Burma admitted Sparling did actually win one year, but insists it was rigged.
“That was only because he had his associate pastor with his cute kids helping give the chili away,” he said. “He had to bring in reinforcements and the cute factor to make that happen.”
Sparling doesn’t disagree about his tactics, but he does have a different opinion about South Dakota food.
“That’s just kind of how it works. PR is an important part of it,” Sparling said. “The difference between an Oklahoma and a South Dakota palate is that a South Dakota palate is windy. We like a little more spice down south.”
The two like to trash talk a little.
“I always say trash talking is a sign that somebody’s envious of what we can bring,” Sparling said.
They even trash talk in their circuit meetings, which are now on Zoom due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
HFH ceased operations earlier this year due to COVID-19, but the plan is to restart building with volunteers pending a board vote on June 8th, which Peters said she expects to pass.
“We are going to restart this June 13th. We want to get it done in August because those moms still need places for their kids that are safe and clean,” Peters said. “Not all the volunteers want to come back because of the virus. That’s completely understandable. We have to be careful and respectful of everybody’s needs.”
The return of the operation will mean the race is on for the two friends. But there’s more to this rivalry than just chili. There’s also college football.
Burma is a Huskers fan, and though Sparling likes the Huskers, he is originally from Oklahoma and also supports the Sooners.
“Unfortunately, he’s had more bragging rights lately than the Huskers,” Burma said.
But the twists keep coming. Burma’s son and Sparling’s daughter are in a relationship.
“It’s going to be a Romeo-and-Juliet situation,” Sparling said, laughing. “But we hope it doesn’t end up like that.”
At the end of the day, both Burma and Sparling said they will win but both support the cause.
“If we win of course as expected it will be great,” Sparling said. “If some miracle should happen and Peace should win, it will still be great.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.