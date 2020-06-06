'Rivalry' all in good fun: 2 pastors eager for Habitat build

Burma admitted Sparling did actually win one year, but insists it was rigged.

“That was only because he had his associate pastor with his cute kids helping give the chili away,” he said. “He had to bring in reinforcements and the cute factor to make that happen.”

Sparling doesn’t disagree about his tactics, but he does have a different opinion about South Dakota food.

“That’s just kind of how it works. PR is an important part of it,” Sparling said. “The difference between an Oklahoma and a South Dakota palate is that a South Dakota palate is windy. We like a little more spice down south.”

The two like to trash talk a little.

“I always say trash talking is a sign that somebody’s envious of what we can bring,” Sparling said.

They even trash talk in their circuit meetings, which are now on Zoom due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

HFH ceased operations earlier this year due to COVID-19, but the plan is to restart building with volunteers pending a board vote on June 8th, which Peters said she expects to pass.