Road Rally on tap in March

Snow is just starting to melt from the most recent snowfall but the City of Columbus Parks and Recreation Department is planning a spring full of activities, such as the First annual Road Rally.

The Road Rally, which will begins at 2 p.m. on March 5, will be similar to a scavenger hunt in which participants will be given a clue to find something in the designated area.

“They will have to take pictures of themselves in front of what they think the clue answer is and then they'll send it to the number that they are given to text their image to,” Parks and Recreation Coordinator Betsy Eckhardt said. “They will either get told yes or no that's the correct place. And then they can move on to their next clue.”

The week of the event, Eckhardt said, clues will be sent out and there will be a starting point.

Road Rally starts and ends in Columbus with other towns being Shelby, Osceola, Silver Creek and Duncan. People will be able to travel in a vehicle with their team to different areas in the Platte County area. There will be about four to five people on a team – the standard number of people who can fit into one regular-sized vehicle – or more if a team takes a bigger vehicle on the trip.

The cost to participate is $150 per team. To register for the event, visit bit.ly/3rlGh2g.

“It's just a fun game to do with a whole bunch of people and it's a fun way to get out,” Eckhardt said.

Duncan Village Board Chairman Jeff Oppliger said he welcomes anybody that wants to come check out what Duncan has to offer.

“We just came off of our 150 celebration (in August) and we loved having people out for that and we encourage any sort of activity coming through town,” he said.

He added that a big attraction in Duncan is the My Place Bar and Grill, which is under new ownership.

“We'd love to get people through our town and just kind of show them what we have to offer,” Oppliger said. “They cook out of this location. So it's a great place to stop grab a drink and get something to eat while they're in town.”

Eckhardt said that Columbus’ stops will definitely highlight the city’s parks, maybe even some areas of the parks that people don’t typically see.

“It's just a great way to build community have a fun little competition,” Eckhardt said of Road Rally. “It's still kind of chilly in March. So it's just a good way to get people out of their houses and get out and … get some fresh air.”

Additionally, the Parks and Recreation Department has also released its spring and summer activity guide. The guide can be found at bit.ly/3o4ih1B.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

