Roadway connector project may see new life

Plans for a roadway connecting U.S. Highway 30 and Nebraska Highway 64 were abandoned 14 years ago, but an interlocal agreement to do a traffic study could get the project off the ground again.

The roadway would connect U.S. Highway 30 and Nebraska Highway 64 to the east, running parallel with U.S. Highway 81 which currently carries traffic through Columbus.

"Semi-truck traffic going through town, that's not a destination type of traffic flow," Platte County District 4 Supervisor Ron Pfeifer said. "It's not like these people stop and go to restaurants and clothing stores."

Instead of going through Columbus, this connector would skirt the edge of Bellwood.

The project is still in its infancy, though. Before any serious plans or commitments can be made, there must be a traffic study.

The traffic study, once completed, would hopefully establish the project's potential.