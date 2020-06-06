Rob Marshall: Captain of a winning team

Marshall has a plethora of stories to share about such characters as Christian Peter and Tommie Frazier, coaches like Tom Osborne and Kevin Steele, and games like the Wyoming win where Berringer's lung collapsed or that Orange Bowl where Nebraska ended decades of frustration. Few are fit for print.

Many of those stories have to do with Steele. Athletic trainers move around practice early on in the season before finding a home. Marshall's home became defense, and specifically, inside linebacker. It seemed like a natural fit because that's where he played for St. Ed. That mattered little to linebackers coach Kevin Steele.

Steele was notorious for playing mind games with his players and anyone in the vicinity. Marshall often became a pawn in those games, as he said he received a tongue-lashing for something the players did that was completely unrelated to his role as the medical support staff.

It was an eye-opening five months.

Yet, even before that, he had found his calling in high school. Prior to working in NU athletics, he developed a bond with an athletic trainer at Lincoln East that has lasted to this day. His time with Nebraska included a national championship ring for his efforts. Regardless, the politics and power struggles of college sports, in general, were not where he found his passion.