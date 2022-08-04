 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Roberts new election commissioner

  • 0
Eryn Roberts

New Platte County Election Commissioner Eryn Roberts stands outside of her office at the Platte County Courthouse on Aug. 3. She started the job this week.

 Hannah Schrodt

The Platte County Election Commissioner’s Office has a new, but not totally unfamiliar, face.

Eryn Roberts started her new job as the election commissioner on Aug. 1. Roberts was hired for the position following previous election commissioner, Connie Sebourn, stepping down from the role.

Roberts, a Shelby native, has worked in Columbus for 24 years. She was previously a coder for Midwest Medical and had most recently been the manager of Dusters for 15 years.

Roberts said she wanted the change of career for better hours so she could attend her children’s various activities.

“They're very active so I don't want to miss what they're doing,” she added.

Roberts noted she has quite a bit to learn as election commissioner.

“I had a general understanding of how it works, but it's all new,” Roberts said. “These gals have been here so that helps out a lot.”

People are also reading…

One of those gals is Sebourn, who is staying on in the office despite stepping down as the election commissioner. Sebourn noted personal and health reasons for the change.

Sebourn had started as election commissioner in June 2019 and announced earlier this year that she would no longer be the person in charge in the election commissioner’s office. She had had previous experience in the field as a poll worker. Before working as election commissioner, she had been employed in the manufacturing field.

“The biggest challenge is learning the job and all that, it takes a lot to learn this job. It's not an easy job,” Sebourn said. “It's a lot of work to get what you’ve got to get done.”

Sebourn said a lot of her work will remain the same, but she’ll be handling more of the behind the scenes duties.

“I like the work; it's fun and exciting,” she said.

“Connie has worked very hard for Platte County in the role of the election commissioner,” said Platte County District 7 Supervisor Kim Kwapnioski. “Connie will continue to serve the constituents of Platte County and will remain a wealth of knowledge for our next leader.”

The first election Roberts will work is the general election in November. She noted that will not be as large of an election as it’s not a presidential one.

“I wanted something that I feel like I can contribute on especially kind of in the climate that we're, in politically, so I think I can help with that. My honesty, hardworking, efficiency, so it's those things I think that I can help out,” Roberts said.

Roberts’ first week has been learning the election commissioner’s responsibilities, such as the petition process, and she said she’s been finishing up the special election held in June and preparing for the general election.

“I think that the Secretary of State's office will help in training and get us ready to be where we need to be and with Connie and Denise's experience that will help out a lot to get kind of my feet wet and get in, get going with it,” Roberts said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

5-Day Club starts off strong

5-Day Club starts off strong

Seventeen years ago, Shirley Thiele started the 5-Day Club out of her living room with seven neighborhood children. She taught them Bible stor…

Locals take mission trip to Alaska

Locals take mission trip to Alaska

Area high schoolers had the opportunity to take part in an experience of a lifetime during a First United Methodist Church youth mission trip …

NU president visits Columbus

NU president visits Columbus

While touring Northeast Nebraska this week, University of Nebraska President Ted Carter stopped by Columbus on July 29. He spoke with the Colu…

Watch Now: Related Video

Unprecedented rain causes severe flooding in Pakistan’s largest city

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News