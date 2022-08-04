Roberts new election commissioner

The Platte County Election Commissioner’s Office has a new, but not totally unfamiliar, face.

Eryn Roberts started her new job as the election commissioner on Aug. 1. Roberts was hired for the position following previous election commissioner, Connie Sebourn, stepping down from the role.

Roberts, a Shelby native, has worked in Columbus for 24 years. She was previously a coder for Midwest Medical and had most recently been the manager of Dusters for 15 years.

Roberts said she wanted the change of career for better hours so she could attend her children’s various activities.

“They're very active so I don't want to miss what they're doing,” she added.

Roberts noted she has quite a bit to learn as election commissioner.

“I had a general understanding of how it works, but it's all new,” Roberts said. “These gals have been here so that helps out a lot.”

One of those gals is Sebourn, who is staying on in the office despite stepping down as the election commissioner. Sebourn noted personal and health reasons for the change.

Sebourn had started as election commissioner in June 2019 and announced earlier this year that she would no longer be the person in charge in the election commissioner’s office. She had had previous experience in the field as a poll worker. Before working as election commissioner, she had been employed in the manufacturing field.

“The biggest challenge is learning the job and all that, it takes a lot to learn this job. It's not an easy job,” Sebourn said. “It's a lot of work to get what you’ve got to get done.”

Sebourn said a lot of her work will remain the same, but she’ll be handling more of the behind the scenes duties.

“I like the work; it's fun and exciting,” she said.

“Connie has worked very hard for Platte County in the role of the election commissioner,” said Platte County District 7 Supervisor Kim Kwapnioski. “Connie will continue to serve the constituents of Platte County and will remain a wealth of knowledge for our next leader.”

The first election Roberts will work is the general election in November. She noted that will not be as large of an election as it’s not a presidential one.

“I wanted something that I feel like I can contribute on especially kind of in the climate that we're, in politically, so I think I can help with that. My honesty, hardworking, efficiency, so it's those things I think that I can help out,” Roberts said.

Roberts’ first week has been learning the election commissioner’s responsibilities, such as the petition process, and she said she’s been finishing up the special election held in June and preparing for the general election.

“I think that the Secretary of State's office will help in training and get us ready to be where we need to be and with Connie and Denise's experience that will help out a lot to get kind of my feet wet and get in, get going with it,” Roberts said.